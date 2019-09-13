Dambe boxers thrill crowds in Nigeria
A boxer reacts as his opponent scores a right-hand blow on his face during a brutal martial art of Dambe at a weekend match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria June 30, 2019. A Nigerian production company is seeking to turn Dambe, a traditional martial art...more
Dambe warriors fight in the ring in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. Matches last three rounds, which have no time limits. A round ends when there is no activity, a participant or official halts the round, or a fighter's hand, knee or body touches the...more
Youths gather during a weekend match in Dei-Dei suburb, Abuja, Nigeria. Boxers wrap their dominant hand in cloth and knotted cord to strike, while their other hand is held with the palm open, to grab or hold their opponent. Fighters can also use...more
A Dambe boxer pours water on his head during a round break in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Young Dambe warriors prepare for a fight at the Dambe arena in Lagos. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A crowd gathers around the ring to watch a Dambe fight in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Dambe boxer punches his opponent in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A spectator reacts while watching a match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Warriors fight in the Dambe arena on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Implements used by warriors are seen on display at the Dambe arena in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A warrior poses for a photograph at the Dambe arena on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Spectators watch a boxer knocks his opponent off his feet in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Aljanin Yahaya, 28, a Dambe warrior from the Arewa house, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A Dambe warrior splashes water on his teammates before a fight at the arena in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Dambe warriors fight in the ring in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A warrior poses for a photograph after a fight at the Dambe arena in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A local musician performs during a Dambe match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Chidi Anyina, co-founder of the Dambe warriors, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Dambe arena in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Next Slideshows
Lantern-waving Hong Kong protesters take to hills
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters take to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a day when families traditionally...
Forest fires envelop Southeast Asia in haze
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of smoke caused by slash-and-burn clearances of forests for farms and palm oil plantation land, raising...
Amazon fires burn at record rate
An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region...
How each Democratic candidate performed in the third debate
Some of the 10 Democratic presidential candidates meeting in their third debate took shots at front-runner Joe Biden, while others called for unity during a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Lantern-waving Hong Kong protesters take to hills
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters take to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a day when families traditionally gather to gaze at the moon and eat mooncakes while children swing colorful lanterns.
Forest fires envelop Southeast Asia in haze
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of smoke caused by slash-and-burn clearances of forests for farms and palm oil plantation land, raising worries about public health and the impact on tourism.
Amazon fires burn at record rate
An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.
How each Democratic candidate performed in the third debate
Some of the 10 Democratic presidential candidates meeting in their third debate took shots at front-runner Joe Biden, while others called for unity during a night dominated by questions around race, guns and healthcare. Here is a look at how each of the top 10 candidates did in the Houston debate.
Top 10 Democratic 2020 candidates face off in Houston
Leading Democratic White House contenders Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren share the stage for the first time as the top 10 candidates for the party's presidential nomination debate in Houston.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Activists face threats in lawless Amazon
Fourteen years ago, on a dirt road near a remote settlement in northern Brazil, a gunman paid by local cattle ranchers executed a U.S. nun who had spent much of her life fighting to save the Amazon rainforest and advocating for the rural poor. Their situation highlights the problem of policing the vast Amazon, where this year loggers, cattle ranchers, and farmers have been accused of triggering a sharp rise in fires and deforestation. Dwyer and other nuns have recorded 18 deaths of local subsi
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mourners stampede as Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe lies in state
Thousands of mourners file past the body of Zimbabwe's former president at the stadium where he took his first oath at independence in 1980.