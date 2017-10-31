Dance demonstration
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ballet dancers perform during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her presentation during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro....more
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, greets a musician after her presentation during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de...more
