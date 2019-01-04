Dance drama declared UNESCO heritage

Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. Mom Luang Pongsawad Sukhasvasti, 67, hand-fashions Khon masks from his home studio north of Bangkok. Each mask takes a month to produce, from molding the plaster to...more

Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. Mom Luang Pongsawad Sukhasvasti, 67, hand-fashions Khon masks from his home studio north of Bangkok. Each mask takes a month to produce, from molding the plaster to drawing the intricate details. Pongsawad said the UNESCO listing could boost awareness. "Teachers now must do more than teaching the dance," he said. "They need to help students understand the roots as well to preserve it." REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

