Dance drama declared UNESCO heritage
Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of masked theater known as Khon at the Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok, Thailand November 7, 2018. The dance was recently listed by UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, as an intangible...more
Dancers are seen on stage during a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. There are different variations in Southeast Asia, all featuring dancers wearing elaborate painted masks depicting the Ramayana, a Sanskrit epic poem in which a prince...more
A dancer performs a masked theatre known as Lakhon Khol at the Wat Svay Andet buddhist temple in Kandal province, Cambodia. Cambodia's centuries-old tradition of masked dance was nearly wiped out by the Khmer Rouge's "Killing Fields" regime, but a...more
A dancer gets ready before a performance of Lakhon Khol at the Wat Svay Andet buddhist temple in Kandal province, Cambodia. The ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge in Cambodia - who scorned most art as decadent - banned its study in the 1970s. The art form is...more
A dancer poses backstage before a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's Khon tradition, originally centered on the royal court, is now taught by many schools and universities. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Dancers perform Lakhon Khol in Kandal province, Cambodia. Ahead of a recent rehearsal, students stretched their legs and hands at the troupe's a newly built theater at Wat Svay Andet, a Buddhist temple outside the capital, Phnom Penh. Pum Pork, 49,...more
A dancer waits backstage during a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's version of the dance has fared better than its neighbor's, but practitioners still depend on recruiting a new generation of performers. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A dancer gets ready before a performance of Lakhon Khol in Kandal province, Cambodia. Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Phoeurng Sackona, said that the dance needed immediate preservation and urged all people to get involved. "Elderly...more
Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. Mom Luang Pongsawad Sukhasvasti, 67, hand-fashions Khon masks from his home studio north of Bangkok. Each mask takes a month to produce, from molding the plaster to...more
Dancers walk behind the curtain on stage after a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Dancers get ready backstage before a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A dancer gets ready before a performance of Lakhon Khol in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Dancers get ready before a performance of Lakhon Khol in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Dancers wait backstage during a performance of Khon in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
