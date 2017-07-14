Edition:
Dancing under water

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete at the FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Evangelina Papazoglou and Evangelina Platanioti of Greece compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Karem Ramirez Achach and Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia of Mexico compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Szofi Kiss of Hungary competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Hristina Damyanova and Daniela Bozadzhieva of Bulgaria compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Szofi Kiss and Dora Anett Schwarcz of Hungary compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Yon Hae Min of North Korea competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Ona Carbonell and Paula Ramirez of Spain compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Charlotte Tremble and Laura Tremble of France compete.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Anna Voloshyna of Ukraine competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Ona Carbonell of Spain competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Camila Maria Arregui of Argentina competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Carysney Garcia of Cuba competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes.

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
