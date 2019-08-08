Darth Vader balloon takes to the skies above England
A balloon shaped as the head of fictional Star Wars film character Darth Vader is seen flying at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. A huge Darth Vader mask balloon took to the skies over the western English port of Bristol on...more
The Star Wars-themed balloon took part following a crowdfunding campaign that saw visitors pledge 5,255 pounds ($6,383) for its appearance. REUTERS/Toby Melville.
"The Darth Vader special shape hot air balloon was built in Bristol by Cameron Balloons but has never flown in this fine city," the organizers said on crowdfunding website FundSurfer. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Europe's largest ballooning event features four days of displays, with more than 130 colorful hot air balloons from around the world. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A balloon flies over moored boats during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A balloon flies above a sports ground at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Balloons launch during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. REUTERS/Toby Melville.
A balloon flies near the Clifton Suspension Bridge during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Balloons launch during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. REUTERS/Toby Melville.
Balloons launch during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. REUTERS/Toby Melville.
A crew tests a burner as balloons launch during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man films inside a partially inflated balloon during a mass take off at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. REUTERS/Toby Melville.
