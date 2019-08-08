Darth Vader balloon takes to the skies above England

A balloon shaped as the head of fictional Star Wars film character Darth Vader is seen flying at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. A huge Darth Vader mask balloon took to the skies over the western English port of Bristol on...more

A balloon shaped as the head of fictional Star Wars film character Darth Vader is seen flying at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol. A huge Darth Vader mask balloon took to the skies over the western English port of Bristol on Thursday as the city's annual balloon festival began. REUTERS/Toby Melville

