Dawn on Inauguration Day
The "Field of Flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
A cyclist passes the U.S Capitol secured with additional fencing and barriers before sunrise, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The west front of the Capitol before the inauguration of resident-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A man measures the distance between seats amid COVID-19 safety regulations, on the West Front of the Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Marines stand at the west front of the Capitol before the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Bullet-proof glass is cleaned before the inauguration of Joe Biden, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Buttons of President-elect Joe Biden are pictured ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the National Guard stands watch outside the U.S. Capitol at sunrise, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A military honor guard completes final rehearsals as the sun rises on the U.S. Capitol dome, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A driver cleans one of the limousines that will be part of the presidential motorcade ahead of the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the National Guard watch as a motorcade passes on President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A leaflet with COVID-19 safety rules is placed on the back of a chair on the West Front of the Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man cleans a glass on the stage ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of an Air Force honor guard check their uniforms in front of the Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Marines stand at the west front of the Capitol before the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Staff members put out COVID-19 information signs in the seating area, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The "Field of Flags" and the Washington Monument are seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol building, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Members of the media set up equipment in front of the White House ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An officer of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., stands guard in front of the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A fire truck stands by on the West front of the Capitol before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man wrapped with a Confederate flag walks near the perimeter ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A newspaper addressed to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany lies on a table in an empty Upper Press Office area prior to President Donald Trump's departure ahead of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden, at the White House,...more
Next Slideshows
Moving out of the White House
Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's...
Guatemala turns more migrants back, thinning U.S.-bound caravan
Guatemala pressed on with transporting migrants back to the border with Honduras, further thinning out a U.S.-bound caravan of nearly 8,000 people.
Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead
President-elect Joe Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during...
MORE IN PICTURES
The inauguration of President Joe Biden
Scenes from Inauguration Day in Washington and across America as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Who's at Joe Biden's inauguration
Notable attendees for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.
Trump departs White House after turbulent end to his presidency
President Trump leaves the White House to fly to Florida after a turbulent end to his presidency.
Moving out of the White House
Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Guatemala turns more migrants back, thinning U.S.-bound caravan
Guatemala pressed on with transporting migrants back to the border with Honduras, further thinning out a U.S.-bound caravan of nearly 8,000 people.
Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead
President-elect Joe Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim.
United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths
The United States surpassed 400,000 lives lost from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, just hours before President Donald Trump leaves the White House and hands over a country in crisis.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.