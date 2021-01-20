Edition:
Dawn on Inauguration Day

The "Field of Flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A cyclist passes the U.S Capitol secured with additional fencing and barriers before sunrise, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The west front of the Capitol before the inauguration of resident-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A man measures the distance between seats amid COVID-19 safety regulations, on the West Front of the Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Marines stand at the west front of the Capitol before the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Bullet-proof glass is cleaned before the inauguration of Joe Biden, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Buttons of President-elect Joe Biden are pictured ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A member of the National Guard stands watch outside the U.S. Capitol at sunrise, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A military honor guard completes final rehearsals as the sun rises on the U.S. Capitol dome, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A driver cleans one of the limousines that will be part of the presidential motorcade ahead of the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Members of the National Guard watch as a motorcade passes on President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A leaflet with COVID-19 safety rules is placed on the back of a chair on the West Front of the Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A man cleans a glass on the stage ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Members of an Air Force honor guard check their uniforms in front of the Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Marines stand at the west front of the Capitol before the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Staff members put out COVID-19 information signs in the seating area, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The "Field of Flags" and the Washington Monument are seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol building, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Members of the media set up equipment in front of the White House ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An officer of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., stands guard in front of the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A fire truck stands by on the West front of the Capitol before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A man wrapped with a Confederate flag walks near the perimeter ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A newspaper addressed to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany lies on a table in an empty Upper Press Office area prior to President Donald Trump's departure ahead of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden, at the White House, &nbsp;January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

