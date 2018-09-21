Edition:
Day of Ashura

A Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
A Shi'ite muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Shi'ite pilgrims reach out to touch the tomb of Imam al-Abbas located inside the Imam al-Abbas shrine, ahead of Ashura, in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. Millions of Shi'ite Muslims performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, the holiest festival in their calendar, amid heightened measures in many places to protect against sectarian attacks. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Shi'ite pilgrims reach out to touch the tomb of Imam al-Abbas located inside the Imam al-Abbas shrine, ahead of Ashura, in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. Millions of Shi'ite Muslims performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, the holiest festival in their calendar, amid heightened measures in many places to protect against sectarian attacks. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Mumbai, India, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Mumbai, India, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Local actors dressed as ancient warriors reenact a scene from the 7th century battle of Karbala to commemorate Ashura in Najaf, Iraq September 20, 2018. Ashura falls on the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram and commemorates the martyrdom in 680 AD of Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, one of the grandsons of the Prophet Mohammad, near Karbala in what is now Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Local actors dressed as ancient warriors reenact a scene from the 7th century battle of Karbala to commemorate Ashura in Najaf, Iraq September 20, 2018. Ashura falls on the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram and commemorates the martyrdom in 680 AD of Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, one of the grandsons of the Prophet Mohammad, near Karbala in what is now Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite Muslims take part in the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Shi'ite Muslims take part in the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A Shi'ite Muslim walks on hot coals at a ceremony during the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 18, 2018. Shi'ites mark the festival with large public rituals, sometimes involving bloody self-flagellation or cutting to signify a link with the sufferings of Hussain, whose death symbolizes a wider struggle against oppression and tyranny. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A Shi'ite Muslim walks on hot coals at a ceremony during the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 18, 2018. Shi'ites mark the festival with large public rituals, sometimes involving bloody self-flagellation or cutting to signify a link with the sufferings of Hussain, whose death symbolizes a wider struggle against oppression and tyranny. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim man carries a sword as he bleeds after he was cut on the forehead with a razor during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon September 20, 2018. "It is not just a ritual, but also an occasion to confess the mistakes we have made in the past," said Humayan Kabir, a Shi'ite Muslim in the old part of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim man carries a sword as he bleeds after he was cut on the forehead with a razor during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon September 20, 2018. "It is not just a ritual, but also an occasion to confess the mistakes we have made in the past," said Humayan Kabir, a Shi'ite Muslim in the old part of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Shi'ite pilgrims gather ahead of Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. The death of Hussain eventually led to the division of Islam into the two main Sunni and Shi'ite sects and in recent years, the festival has been scarred by bloody sectarian attacks in many countries. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Shi'ite pilgrims gather ahead of Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. The death of Hussain eventually led to the division of Islam into the two main Sunni and Shi'ite sects and in recent years, the festival has been scarred by bloody sectarian attacks in many countries. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
Local actors dressed as ancient warriors burn a tent as they reenact a scene from the 7th century battle of Karbala to commemorate Ashura in Najaf, Iraq, September 20, 2018. "We enact the battle of Karbala and want to show that if we had been there we would have fought alongside Hussain and his family," said Nasir Hussain, a resident of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Local actors dressed as ancient warriors burn a tent as they reenact a scene from the 7th century battle of Karbala to commemorate Ashura in Najaf, Iraq, September 20, 2018. "We enact the battle of Karbala and want to show that if we had been there we would have fought alongside Hussain and his family," said Nasir Hussain, a resident of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Mumbai, India, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Mumbai, India, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shi'ite Muslim worshippers pray during commemorations for Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. "The stand that Imam Hussain took all those years ago reinforces my belief in the goodness of society," said Najaf, a mourner in India's southern tech hub of Bengaluru. "It reminds me to fight for my beliefs no matter what. He lost the battle, but what he fought for still holds true to this very day." REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Shi'ite Muslim worshippers pray during commemorations for Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. "The stand that Imam Hussain took all those years ago reinforces my belief in the goodness of society," said Najaf, a mourner in India's southern tech hub of Bengaluru. "It reminds me to fight for my beliefs no matter what. He lost the battle, but what he fought for still holds true to this very day." REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
A Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim taps the head of a man with a razor to draw blood during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim taps the head of a man with a razor to draw blood during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Shi'ite Muslim man with his head and face covered with blood pauses after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Chennai, India, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
A Shi'ite Muslim man with his head and face covered with blood pauses after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Chennai, India, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Lebanon's Hezbollah supporters chant slogans during the last day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Lebanon's Hezbollah supporters chant slogans during the last day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Shiite Houthi militant stands guard at the site of a rally attended by fellows Houthis to mark the day of Ashura and the 4th anniversary of their takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Shiite Houthi militant stands guard at the site of a rally attended by fellows Houthis to mark the day of Ashura and the 4th anniversary of their takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Shi'ite Muslims take part in the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Shi'ite Muslims take part in the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashura in Karbala, Iraq September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashura in Karbala, Iraq September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
Shi'ite pilgrims gather ahead of Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Shi'ite pilgrims gather ahead of Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
Female supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah chant slogans as he addresses his supporters via a screen the night before Muslim Shi'ites around the world mark the day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Female supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah chant slogans as he addresses his supporters via a screen the night before Muslim Shi'ites around the world mark the day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A Shi'ite muslim boy gets help to cover his head before a ceremony during the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A Shi'ite muslim boy gets help to cover his head before a ceremony during the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Iraqi Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremony in Karbala, Iraq September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Iraqi Shi'ite pilgrims run between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines as part of a ritual of the Ashura ceremony in Karbala, Iraq September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
