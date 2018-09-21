Day of Ashura

Shi'ite Muslim worshippers pray during commemorations for Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. "The stand that Imam Hussain took all those years ago reinforces my belief in the goodness of society," said Najaf, a mourner in India's southern...more

Shi'ite Muslim worshippers pray during commemorations for Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, September 19, 2018. "The stand that Imam Hussain took all those years ago reinforces my belief in the goodness of society," said Najaf, a mourner in India's southern tech hub of Bengaluru. "It reminds me to fight for my beliefs no matter what. He lost the battle, but what he fought for still holds true to this very day." REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

