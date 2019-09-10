Day of Ashura
(WARNING: graphic content) A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates with others during the religious procession ahead of Ashura, in Lahore, Pakistan, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Shi'ite Muslim holds a child as he takes part in an Ashura procession in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen
An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim man walks on the ground filled with blood after he gashes his forehead with a sword and beats himself during a ceremony marking Ashura in Najaf, Iraq, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates with others during the religious procession marking Ashura in Karachi, Pakistan, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Shi'ite Muslim man wears a religious pendant, stained in blood, as he beats his chest during the religious procession marking Ashura in Karachi, Pakistan, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Iranian people shout religious slogans during a ceremony marking Ashura in Tehran, Iran September 10, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A child reacts during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, India, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Shi'ite Muslim man flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Ahmedabad, India, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds, after gashing his forehead with a razor, during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon September 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
Iranian women are seen during a ceremony marking Ashura in Tehran, Iran September 10, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Nabatiyeh town, southern Lebanon September 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
Men hold swords during Tasoua, a day ahead of Ashura in Tehran, Iran September 9, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Shi'ite Muslims living in Greece flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Piraeus, near Athens, Greece September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Iranian people shout religious slogans and beat themselves during a ceremony marking Ashura in Tehran, Iran September 10, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Shi'ite Muslim mourners flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Kolkata, India, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim man bleed as he gashes his forehead with a sword and beat himself during a ceremony marking Ashura in Najaf, Iraq, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite Muslims men flagellate themselves during a ceremony marking Ashura in Najaf, Iraq, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Shi'ite Muslim boy beats his chest while taking part in an Ashura procession at a mosque in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite Muslims walk with a symbolic sacred horse for a good luck, during the religious procession ahead of Ashura, in Lahore, Pakistan, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
