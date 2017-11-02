Day of the Dead
An activist with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" holds a cross as she takes part in a march against femicide during the Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. The word on the cross read: "No one more"....more
People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman sits near the grave of her relative in Santa Maria Atzompa cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A devotee shows his tattoo of Santa Muerte on his neck during celebrations in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People arrange graves during commemorations at the general cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Riders participate in the annual horse race for drunk riders in the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People dance as they visit tombs of relatives at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A devotee blows marijuana smoke on small statues of Santa Muerte during the main celebration of La Santa Muerte or The Saint of Death a day before Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An activist with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" performs as she takes part in a march against femicide in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Women dressed up as "Catrinas", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", participate in a procession to commemorate Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Women dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A girl with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina", is pictured near the graves at the Metepec cemetery near Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Children visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
People meet in front of a floral offering for the victims who died in the September 19 earthquake at Mexico park in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man with a guitar walks next to a paint of skulls called "Natitas" at the general cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A puppet depicting the skeleton of a dog participates in a procession to commemorate Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Traditional dancers participate during the annual horse race for drunk riders in the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Aymara's musicians perform during the Day of the Dead commemoration in Bolivia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A woman prays on her mother's grave at the cemetery in Nejapa, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People sit near the grave of their relative at a cemetery in Arocutin, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Next Slideshows
Here comes Halloween
Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.
Rohingya in the rain
Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea fan club in Tokyo
Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Astros win World Series
The Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first World Series title.
Shooting at Colorado Walmart
Police in Colorado are searching for a gunman who calmly walked into a Walmart in suburban Denver and opened fire, killing three people before he fled.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
Halloween night
Costumed revelers around the world celebrate Halloween.