Day of the Dead
A woman dressed as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An indigenous woman sits next to a relative's grave during the Day of the Dead, the annual celebration in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A hat is seen on a grave during Day of the Dead in San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery, Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants with the face painted as a Catrina lokk at the Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man with his face painted as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People sing in honor of dead relatives during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man lights a candle on the grave of a relative during Day of the Dead in San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery, Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman with her face painted as a Catrina is seen near the grave of a relative during Day of the Dead in San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Angel de Jesus and his a brother Omar Escobar, light a candles over the grave in honor of dead relatives during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man with his face painted as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Participants with faces painted as a Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A child with her face painted as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People stand next to graves on the Day of the Dead to pay homage to their dead relatives at the cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A woman arranges an offering during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man wears a mask as he takes part in a Catrina event ahead of the Day of the Dead, at Zocalo Square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Children with their faces painted as Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People stand next to graves on the Day of the Dead to pay homage to their dead relatives at the cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Children with their faces painted as Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An indigenous woman sits next to a relative's grave during the Day of the Dead, the annual celebration in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A woman dressed as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
