Pictures | Fri Nov 2, 2018 | 12:10pm EDT

Day of the Dead

A woman dressed as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
1 / 20
An indigenous woman sits next to a relative's grave during the Day of the Dead, the annual celebration in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
2 / 20
A hat is seen on a grave during Day of the Dead in San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery, Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
3 / 20
Participants with the face painted as a Catrina lokk at the Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
4 / 20
A man with his face painted as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
5 / 20
People sing in honor of dead relatives during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
6 / 20
A man lights a candle on the grave of a relative during Day of the Dead in San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery, Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
7 / 20
A woman with her face painted as a Catrina is seen near the grave of a relative during Day of the Dead in San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
8 / 20
Angel de Jesus and his a brother Omar Escobar, light a candles over the grave in honor of dead relatives during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
9 / 20
A man with his face painted as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
10 / 20
Participants with faces painted as a Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
11 / 20
A child with her face painted as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
12 / 20
People stand next to graves on the Day of the Dead to pay homage to their dead relatives at the cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
13 / 20
A woman arranges an offering during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
14 / 20
A man wears a mask as he takes part in a Catrina event ahead of the Day of the Dead, at Zocalo Square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
15 / 20
Children with their faces painted as Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
16 / 20
People stand next to graves on the Day of the Dead to pay homage to their dead relatives at the cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
17 / 20
Children with their faces painted as Catrina take part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
18 / 20
An indigenous woman sits next to a relative's grave during the Day of the Dead, the annual celebration in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
19 / 20
A woman dressed as a Catrina takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo state of Coahuila, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
20 / 20
