Veronica attends a procession by her Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrating the Day of the Dead in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. Veronica came to the U.S. by crossing a river at 9 years old. Ten years ago, she couldn't be there for her father's burial in Mexico, so she decided to create a cemetery in her community of Pilsen where families can decorate "graves" as offerings. "When the flags blow in the wind that means they're coming," says Veronica. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

