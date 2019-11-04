Day of the Dead
A woman, painted as a Catrina, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman sits next to a grave at the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Two boys play with their inflatable super-hero toys as people attend the Day of the Dead at the Llama graveyard in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An indigenous man sits next to a relative's grave during an annual Day of the Dead celebration, in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A police officer with his face painted poses for a photograph while watching the Day of the Dead parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Veronica attends a procession by her Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrating the Day of the Dead in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. Veronica came to the U.S. by crossing a river at 9 years old. Ten years ago, she couldn't be there for...more
A woman sits at the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with the decorations of offerings on "graves" and a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A girl and boy peek outside their home as Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrate Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People visit the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Mariachi musicians play as people attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood decorated with altars in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A man sells air balloons as people attend the Day of the Dead at the Llama graveyard in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Mauricia Lopez places items as offerings for her recently departed son at the St. Procopius Catholic Church, as the Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra...more
An indigenous woman stands next to a relative's grave during an annual Day of the Dead celebration, in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People water flowers as they attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Mexican float participates in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Mexico November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Young revelers participate in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A young man dressed as "La Llorona", participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A young man spits fire as he participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A couple poses for a picture with a giant skeleton rising from the ground, which is a part of an installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, at Tlahuac borough in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
Bosnia's lady in red
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, has spent four decades surrounding herself with her favorite hue in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square
Thousands of anti-government protesters are defying the prime minister's plea to end protests which he says are costing Iraq's economy billions of dollars and disrupting daily life.
Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests
Scores of people were injured in Hong Kong during a chaotic weekend of anti-government protests that left one man in a critical condition, authorities said on Monday, and China called for a tougher stance to end months of unrest.
NYC Marathon
Highlights from the the New York City Marathon.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Top sports photos of October
A selection of some of our top sports photography from October 2019.
Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam
Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.