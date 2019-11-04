Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 4, 2019 | 1:10pm EST

Day of the Dead

A woman, painted as a Catrina, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman, painted as a Catrina, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A woman, painted as a Catrina, participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
1 / 27
A woman sits next to a grave at the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

A woman sits next to a grave at the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A woman sits next to a grave at the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
2 / 27
Two boys play with their inflatable super-hero toys as people attend the Day of the Dead at the Llama graveyard in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Two boys play with their inflatable super-hero toys as people attend the Day of the Dead at the Llama graveyard in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Two boys play with their inflatable super-hero toys as people attend the Day of the Dead at the Llama graveyard in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 27
An indigenous man sits next to a relative's grave during an annual Day of the Dead celebration, in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

An indigenous man sits next to a relative's grave during an annual Day of the Dead celebration, in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
An indigenous man sits next to a relative's grave during an annual Day of the Dead celebration, in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Close
4 / 27
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
5 / 27
A police officer with his face painted poses for a photograph while watching the Day of the Dead parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A police officer with his face painted poses for a photograph while watching the Day of the Dead parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A police officer with his face painted poses for a photograph while watching the Day of the Dead parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 27
Veronica attends a procession by her Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrating the Day of the Dead in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. Veronica came to the U.S. by crossing a river at 9 years old. Ten years ago, she couldn't be there for her father's burial in Mexico, so she decided to create a cemetery in her community of Pilsen where families can decorate "graves" as offerings. "When the flags blow in the wind that means they're coming," says Veronica. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Veronica attends a procession by her Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrating the Day of the Dead in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. Veronica came to the U.S. by crossing a river at 9 years old. Ten years ago, she couldn't be there for...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Veronica attends a procession by her Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrating the Day of the Dead in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. Veronica came to the U.S. by crossing a river at 9 years old. Ten years ago, she couldn't be there for her father's burial in Mexico, so she decided to create a cemetery in her community of Pilsen where families can decorate "graves" as offerings. "When the flags blow in the wind that means they're coming," says Veronica. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
7 / 27
A woman sits at the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

A woman sits at the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A woman sits at the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
8 / 27
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with the decorations of offerings on "graves" and a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with the decorations of offerings on "graves" and a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with the decorations of offerings on "graves" and a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
9 / 27
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
10 / 27
A girl and boy peek outside their home as Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrate Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

A girl and boy peek outside their home as Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrate Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A girl and boy peek outside their home as Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrate Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
11 / 27
People visit the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

People visit the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
People visit the Llamita graveyard on the Day of the Dead in La Paz, Bolivia, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
12 / 27
Mariachi musicians play as people attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Mariachi musicians play as people attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Mariachi musicians play as people attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 27
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood decorated with altars in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood decorated with altars in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood decorated with altars in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
14 / 27
A man sells air balloons as people attend the Day of the Dead at the Llama graveyard in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man sells air balloons as people attend the Day of the Dead at the Llama graveyard in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A man sells air balloons as people attend the Day of the Dead at the Llama graveyard in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 27
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
The Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead with a procession through their neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
16 / 27
Mauricia Lopez places items as offerings for her recently departed son at the St. Procopius Catholic Church, as the Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Mauricia Lopez places items as offerings for her recently departed son at the St. Procopius Catholic Church, as the Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Mauricia Lopez places items as offerings for her recently departed son at the St. Procopius Catholic Church, as the Mexican-American community of Pilsen celebrates Day of the Dead in Chicago, Illinois, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
17 / 27
An indigenous woman stands next to a relative's grave during an annual Day of the Dead celebration, in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

An indigenous woman stands next to a relative's grave during an annual Day of the Dead celebration, in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
An indigenous woman stands next to a relative's grave during an annual Day of the Dead celebration, in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca, Mexico November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Close
18 / 27
People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 27
People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 27
People water flowers as they attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People water flowers as they attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
People water flowers as they attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 27
People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
People attend the Day of the Dead at the central cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, early morning, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 27
A Mexican float participates in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Mexico November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A Mexican float participates in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Mexico November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A Mexican float participates in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Mexico November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
23 / 27
Young revelers participate in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Young revelers participate in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Young revelers participate in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
24 / 27
A young man dressed as "La Llorona", participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A young man dressed as "La Llorona", participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A young man dressed as "La Llorona", participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
25 / 27
A young man spits fire as he participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A young man spits fire as he participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A young man spits fire as he participates in a parade called "La Calabiuza" on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
26 / 27
A couple poses for a picture with a giant skeleton rising from the ground, which is a part of an installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, at Tlahuac borough in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A couple poses for a picture with a giant skeleton rising from the ground, which is a part of an installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, at Tlahuac borough in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A couple poses for a picture with a giant skeleton rising from the ground, which is a part of an installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, at Tlahuac borough in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Oct 28 2019
When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

Oct 28 2019
Bosnia's lady in red

Bosnia's lady in red

Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, has spent four decades surrounding herself with her favorite hue in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Oct 17 2019
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Oct 17 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Thousands of anti-government protesters are defying the prime minister's plea to end protests which he says are costing Iraq's economy billions of dollars and disrupting daily life.

Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests

Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests

Scores of people were injured in Hong Kong during a chaotic weekend of anti-government protests that left one man in a critical condition, authorities said on Monday, and China called for a tougher stance to end months of unrest.

NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Highlights from the the New York City Marathon.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Top sports photos of October

Top sports photos of October

A selection of some of our top sports photography from October 2019.

Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam

Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam

Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast