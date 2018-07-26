Deadline to reunite immigrant families
After being reunited with her mother, Christhel Nohelia Barahona Sanchez, 15, speaks with media at Catholic Charities in San Antonio, Texas, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Children and family members take part in a sit-in following a march to mark the court-ordered deadline for the Trump Administration to reunify thousands of families separated at the border, in Washington, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
After being reunited with her daughter, Sandra Elizabeth Sanchez, of Honduras, speaks with media at Catholic Charities in San Antonio, Texas, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, holds her 17-year-old daughter Dayana's hand as they walk in a park, several days after they were reunited, in Brentwood, Maryland, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana outside of Casa Esperanza, a federal contracted shelter, shortly after being reunited with her following their separation, in Brownsville, Texas, July 11, 2018....more
An employee of The GEO Group, Inc. sits in the parking lot at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pizza boxes are seen in a charter bus after the bus dropped off an undocumented migrant at the Karnes County Residential Center, at a gas station in Karnes City, Texas, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
After dropping off an undocumented migrant at the Karnes County Residential Center, an El Paso-bound charter bus is seen parked at a gas station in Karnes City, Texas, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
An unmarked van leaves the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Maria Marroquin Perdomo reacts to the news that her detained son had been cleared for release, at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, July 14, 2018. Marroquin Perdomo headed to the facility holding him minutes later with her attorney...more
Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas, July 14, 2018. Abisai was held at Casa Padre...more
Abisai Montes Marroquin, 11, sits with his father Edward Montes Lopez and mother Maria Marroquin Perdomo while video-chatting with family back in Honduras on their first night together in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Immigrant rights activists protest on the day of a court-mandated deadline for families to be reunited in downtown McAllen, Texas, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A charter bus enters the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Inocencio Pena, an immigrant rights activist, protests on the day of a court-mandated deadline for families to be reunited in downtown McAllen, Texas, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Dunia, an asylum seeker from Honduras, is reunited with her 5-year-old son Wilman at Brownsville South Padre International Airport in Brownsville, Texas, following their separation of more than five weeks, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Dunia, an asylum seeker from Honduras, is reunited with her 5-year-old son Wilman at Brownsville South Padre International Airport in Brownsville, Texas, following their separation of more than five weeks, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Dunia, an asylum seeker from Honduras, is reunited with her 5-year-old son Wilman at Brownsville South Padre International Airport in Brownsville, Texas, following their separation of more than five weeks, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Children and family members take part in a sit-in following a march to mark the court-ordered deadline to reunify families, in Washington, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yolany Padilla, an asylum seeker from Honduras, is reunified with her 6-year-old son Jeslin as Leta Sanchez (R) and Jorge Baron (L) look on at Sea-Tac airport in Seattle, Washington, July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Tim Exton
Anita Areli Ramirez Mejia, an asylum seeker from Honduras separated from her 6-year-old son Jenri near the Mexico-U.S. border, is reunited with him in Harlingen, Texas, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Yeni Gonzalez Garcia, a Guatemalan mother who had been separated from her children, exits the Cayuga Center after being reunited with them in New York City, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rosayra Pablo-Cruz, a Guatemalan mother who had been separated from her two sons, exits the Cayuga Center after being reunited with them in New York City, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Javier, a 30-year-old from Honduras, holds his 4-year-old son William during a media availability in New York after they were reunited after being separated for 55 days following their detention at the Texas border, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Immigrant rights activists protest on the day of a court-mandated deadline for families to be reunited in downtown McAllen, Texas, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his 4-year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in...more
Immigrant rights activists protest on the day of a court-mandated deadline for families separated to be reunited in downtown McAllen, Texas, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana outside of Casa Esperanza, a federal contracted shelter, shortly after being reunited with her following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border, in Brownsville,...more
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his 4-year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in...more
