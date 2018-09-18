Edition:
Deadly aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut

People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Damaged windows of the One HarbourFront office tower are seen after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Firemen carry a covered body near the Sai Kung Hoi Pong Street waterfront after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A view shows heavy equipment used by rescuers who were saved after being trapped by a secondary landslide while retriving survivors from an earlier landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A park is flooded by seawater after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ken Tung

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rescuers take part in a search for miners buried at the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A breakwater is seen being moved onto the pavement after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rescuers search for people trapped in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rescuers search for miners from the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A cyclist rides on a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Miners stand next to a cadaver bag with a fellow miner retrieved from the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A dog of a missing miner watches rescuers dig for people buried in a landslide, after super typhoon Mangkhut hit the country, at a mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Pedestrians pass through under an uprooted tree on a street, after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rescuers carry on a stretcher a cadaver bag containing a body recovered in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Miners watch rescuers retrieve a fellow miner from the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A vessel is seen being moved onto the beach after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
A man walks past fallen trees after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
A view of landslide caused at the height of Typhoon Mangkhut that buried people at a mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
People walk on a broken pavement after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ken Tung

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Rescuers search for people trapped in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
Volunteers clear a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A woman walks through fallen trees on a street, after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
