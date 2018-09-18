Deadly aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut
People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers take part in a search for fellow miners buried in the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Damaged windows of the One HarbourFront office tower are seen after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firemen carry a covered body near the Sai Kung Hoi Pong Street waterfront after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu.
A view shows heavy equipment used by rescuers who were saved after being trapped by a secondary landslide while retriving survivors from an earlier landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines....more
A park is flooded by seawater after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ken Tung
Rescuers take part in a search for miners buried at the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A breakwater is seen being moved onto the pavement after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers search for people trapped in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Rescuers search for miners from the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A cyclist rides on a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Miners stand next to a cadaver bag with a fellow miner retrieved from the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A dog of a missing miner watches rescuers dig for people buried in a landslide, after super typhoon Mangkhut hit the country, at a mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pedestrians pass through under an uprooted tree on a street, after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers carry on a stretcher a cadaver bag containing a body recovered in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miners watch rescuers retrieve a fellow miner from the rubble of a bunkhouse after a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Rescuers continue their search for missing miners in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A vessel is seen being moved onto the beach after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man walks past fallen trees after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A view of landslide caused at the height of Typhoon Mangkhut that buried people at a mining camp in Itogon, Benguet in the Philippines. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao
People walk on a broken pavement after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Ken Tung
Rescuers search for people trapped in a landslide caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a small-scale mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Volunteers clear a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman walks through fallen trees on a street, after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
