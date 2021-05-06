Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia
A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator participates in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators play music as they participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Colombian indigenous people travel on buses to participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators help a man after clashing with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators light candles as they participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators attack a bank during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Demonstrators run during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator prepares to throw an object towards the police during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators run and take cover during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A demonstrator wears a mask during a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A demonstrator throws an object during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A demonstrator waves a Colombian flag during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator looks on during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Colombian indigenous people travel on buses to participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
People carry a wounded man during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
People carry a log of wood to build a barricade during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
A man looks at a police station burned down during the protests against what they demonstrators say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan...more
Trucks are seen blocking a road during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Zipaquira, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A protester raises her arms during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A person talks to a police officer during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A security forces member grabs a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A police officer walks next to a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. Mauricio Vanegas @Marovaan/via REUTERS
A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone at a police vehicle during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A fire burns as demonstrators gather during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A man bleeding is escorted by security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A woman performs an aerial dance during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
An indigenous man takes part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Security forces members hold shields as they run during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
