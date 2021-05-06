Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu May 6, 2021 | 9:19am EDT

Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia

A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.    REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.    REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.    REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
1 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
2 / 57
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
3 / 57
A demonstrator participates in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

A demonstrator participates in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A demonstrator participates in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
4 / 57
Demonstrators play music as they participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Demonstrators play music as they participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators play music as they participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Close
5 / 57
Colombian indigenous people travel on buses to participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz

Colombian indigenous people travel on buses to participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Colombian indigenous people travel on buses to participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz
Close
6 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
7 / 57
Demonstrators help a man after clashing with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators help a man after clashing with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators help a man after clashing with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
8 / 57
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
9 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
10 / 57
Demonstrators light candles as they participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Demonstrators light candles as they participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators light candles as they participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Close
11 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
12 / 57
Demonstrators attack a bank during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators attack a bank during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators attack a bank during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
13 / 57
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
14 / 57
Demonstrators run during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators run during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators run during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
15 / 57
A demonstrator prepares to throw an object towards the police during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator prepares to throw an object towards the police during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A demonstrator prepares to throw an object towards the police during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
16 / 57
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
17 / 57
Demonstrators run and take cover during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators run and take cover during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators run and take cover during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
18 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Juan B Diaz
Close
19 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
20 / 57
A demonstrator wears a mask during a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

A demonstrator wears a mask during a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A demonstrator wears a mask during a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
21 / 57
Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
22 / 57
A demonstrator throws an object during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator throws an object during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A demonstrator throws an object during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
23 / 57
Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
24 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
25 / 57
A demonstrator waves a Colombian flag during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator waves a Colombian flag during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A demonstrator waves a Colombian flag during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
26 / 57
A demonstrator looks on during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

A demonstrator looks on during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A demonstrator looks on during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
27 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
28 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
29 / 57
Colombian indigenous people travel on buses to participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz

Colombian indigenous people travel on buses to participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Colombian indigenous people travel on buses to participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Cali, Colombia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz
Close
30 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
31 / 57
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
32 / 57
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
33 / 57
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
Close
34 / 57
People carry a wounded man during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

People carry a wounded man during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
People carry a wounded man during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
Close
35 / 57
People carry a log of wood to build a barricade during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

People carry a log of wood to build a barricade during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
People carry a log of wood to build a barricade during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
Close
36 / 57
A man looks at a police station burned down during the protests against what they demonstrators say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

A man looks at a police station burned down during the protests against what they demonstrators say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan...more

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
A man looks at a police station burned down during the protests against what they demonstrators say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
Close
37 / 57
Trucks are seen blocking a road during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Zipaquira, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga

Trucks are seen blocking a road during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Zipaquira, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Trucks are seen blocking a road during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Zipaquira, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga
Close
38 / 57
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
39 / 57
A protester raises her arms during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A protester raises her arms during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A protester raises her arms during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
40 / 57
A person talks to a police officer during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A person talks to a police officer during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A person talks to a police officer during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
41 / 57
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during a protest against what they say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Bautista
Close
42 / 57
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
43 / 57
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
44 / 57
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
45 / 57
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
46 / 57
A security forces member grabs a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A security forces member grabs a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A security forces member grabs a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
47 / 57
A police officer walks next to a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. Mauricio Vanegas @Marovaan/via REUTERS

A police officer walks next to a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. Mauricio Vanegas @Marovaan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A police officer walks next to a man during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. Mauricio Vanegas @Marovaan/via REUTERS
Close
48 / 57
A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone at a police vehicle during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone at a police vehicle during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone at a police vehicle during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
49 / 57
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
50 / 57
Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
51 / 57
A fire burns as demonstrators gather during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A fire burns as demonstrators gather during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A fire burns as demonstrators gather during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
52 / 57
A man bleeding is escorted by security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A man bleeding is escorted by security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A man bleeding is escorted by security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
53 / 57
A woman performs an aerial dance during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A woman performs an aerial dance during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A woman performs an aerial dance during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
54 / 57
An indigenous man takes part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

An indigenous man takes part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
An indigenous man takes part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
55 / 57
Security forces members hold shields as they run during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Security forces members hold shields as they run during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Security forces members hold shields as they run during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
56 / 57
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
57 / 57
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction

Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinia...

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction

Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction

A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations...

9:08am EDT
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

At least 24 people were killed and dozens injured when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars...

May 05 2021
Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal faces rising infections as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia.

May 05 2021
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

May 05 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction

Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction

A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations during the Muslim holy month.

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

At least 24 people were killed and dozens injured when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble.

Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal faces rising infections as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia.

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

Inside a COVID ICU in France

Inside a COVID ICU in France

Healthcare workers tend to coronavirus patients in Saint-Denis, near Paris, as the French government unwinds lockdown and curfew measures, hoping that a stepped-up vaccination drive and continued social distancing will bring the epidemic under control.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.

Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies - the latest in a national spate of killings to trigger demands for racial justice.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast