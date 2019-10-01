Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 1, 2019 | 11:05am EDT

Deadly anti-government protests in Haiti

A Haitian National Police (PNH) officer walks across a street in Petion Ville to disperse demonstrators during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian National Police (PNH) officer walks across a street in Petion Ville to disperse demonstrators during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres...more

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A Haitian National Police (PNH) officer walks across a street in Petion Ville to disperse demonstrators during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 17
People clash with security forces during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People clash with security forces during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
People clash with security forces during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 17
A member of the security forces throws a tear gas canister during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A member of the security forces throws a tear gas canister during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A member of the security forces throws a tear gas canister during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 17
People run during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People run during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
People run during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 17
Members of the security forces clash with protesters during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of the security forces clash with protesters during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Members of the security forces clash with protesters during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 17
An injured demonstrator shows his wounds during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

An injured demonstrator shows his wounds during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
An injured demonstrator shows his wounds during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 17
A member of the security forces aims a weapon during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A member of the security forces aims a weapon during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A member of the security forces aims a weapon during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 17
A person throws stones during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A person throws stones during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A person throws stones during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 17
Members of the security forces look on while taking cover during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Members of the security forces look on while taking cover during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Members of the security forces look on while taking cover during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 17
A man throws a stone during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man throws a stone during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A man throws a stone during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 17
A woman affected by tear gas is helped during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman affected by tear gas is helped during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A woman affected by tear gas is helped during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 17
A member of the security forces aims a weapon as demonstrators gather during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A member of the security forces aims a weapon as demonstrators gather during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A member of the security forces aims a weapon as demonstrators gather during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 17
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB An injured man sits on the ground during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB An injured man sits on the ground during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB An injured man sits on the ground during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 17
A person gestures during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A person gestures during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A person gestures during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 17
A person helps an injured demonstrator during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A person helps an injured demonstrator during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A person helps an injured demonstrator during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 17
A protester looks on during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A protester looks on during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A protester looks on during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 17
A person throws stones during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A person throws stones during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A person throws stones during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force

China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of...

Next Slideshows

China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force

China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force

China's National Day military parade celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party-ruled China.

8:40am EDT
Photos of the month: September

Photos of the month: September

Our top photos from the past month.

Sep 30 2019
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Sep 30 2019
Deadly fire sparks clashes at crowded Greek migrant camp

Deadly fire sparks clashes at crowded Greek migrant camp

Refugees clashed with police as firefighters tried to extinguish a blaze in the overcrowded Moria migrant camp in Lesbos, Greece.

Sep 30 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong streets become protest battlefield

Hong Kong streets become protest battlefield

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at pro-democracy protesters throwing petrol bombs in the Asian financial hub as its Chinese rulers celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Inside Mexico's Topo Chico prison

Inside Mexico's Topo Chico prison

Life behind bars for the inmates of Topo Chico prison, before it is scheduled to be closed and turned into a public park in Monterrey, Mexico.

China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force

China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force

China's National Day military parade celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party-ruled China.

Photos of the month: September

Photos of the month: September

Our top photos from the past month.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Best of the World Athletics Championships

Best of the World Athletics Championships

Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Deadly fire sparks clashes at crowded Greek migrant camp

Deadly fire sparks clashes at crowded Greek migrant camp

Refugees clashed with police as firefighters tried to extinguish a blaze in the overcrowded Moria migrant camp in Lesbos, Greece.

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Demonstrations against a hugely unpopular extradition bill that began in June have since broadened into calls for more democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast