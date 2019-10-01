Deadly anti-government protests in Haiti
A Haitian National Police (PNH) officer walks across a street in Petion Ville to disperse demonstrators during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres...more
People clash with security forces during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A member of the security forces throws a tear gas canister during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People run during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the security forces clash with protesters during a demonstration to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An injured demonstrator shows his wounds during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A member of the security forces aims a weapon during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A person throws stones during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of the security forces look on while taking cover during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man throws a stone during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman affected by tear gas is helped during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A member of the security forces aims a weapon as demonstrators gather during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB An injured man sits on the ground during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A person gestures during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A person helps an injured demonstrator during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A protester looks on during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A person throws stones during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
