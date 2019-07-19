Deadly arson attack on Japanese animation studio
A man prays outside the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack is seen in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A fan of Kyoto Animation cries as she visits the area near the studios' building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A firefighter looks out of a window at the torched Kyoto Animation building in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man prays outside the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Firefighters conduct an investigation at the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man prays next to the flowers dedicated to the victims of the fire, near the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Firefighters work at the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A police officer stands guard at a location where the suspected arsonist was detained, near the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Flowers are placed in front of the torched Kyoto Animation building to mourn the victims of the arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man prays for the victims of the arson attack in front of the torched Kyoto Animation building n Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A window of Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack is seen in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Flowers are placed near the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack in Kyoto, Japan, July 18. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack is seen in Kyoto, Japan, July 18. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
When we went to the moon
Images from the historic Apollo 11 mission, when man first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.
MORE IN PICTURES
When we went to the moon
Images from the historic Apollo 11 mission, when man first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
NYC's Diner En Blanc rained out
The secretive Diner En Blanc pop up dinner is hit with heavy rain in Battery Park.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a "public health emergency of international concern," saying the recent risk of its spread in the city of Goma and into Uganda had increased the threat.
Rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral
Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral as workers do preliminary work three months after a major fire gutted the medieval cathedral.