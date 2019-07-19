Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jul 19, 2019 | 3:05pm EDT

Deadly arson attack on Japanese animation studio

A man prays outside the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack is seen in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
A fan of Kyoto Animation cries as she visits the area near the studios' building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A firefighter looks out of a window at the torched Kyoto Animation building in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
A man prays outside the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Firefighters conduct an investigation at the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A man prays next to the flowers dedicated to the victims of the fire, near the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Firefighters work at the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A police officer stands guard at a location where the suspected arsonist was detained, near the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Flowers are placed in front of the torched Kyoto Animation building to mourn the victims of the arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
A man prays for the victims of the arson attack in front of the torched Kyoto Animation building n Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
A window of Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack is seen in Kyoto, Japan, July 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Flowers are placed near the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack in Kyoto, Japan, July 18. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack is seen in Kyoto, Japan, July 18. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
