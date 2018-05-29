Edition:
Deadly attack in Belgium

Forensics experts are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A police officer is seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A man is taken away by police officers after crossing the security zone on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A man is being consoled on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Emergency responders are seen following a shooting in Liege, Belgium. Courtesy of VICTOR JAY/via REUTERS

A man is being consoled by a police officer on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A masked police officer and a forensics expert are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Masked police officers and forensics experts are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police special forces are seen during a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Thomas Van Ass

Rescuers are seen following a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Thomas Van Ass

Forensics experts are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A police officer is seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police officers are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police officers are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

