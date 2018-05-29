Deadly attack in Belgium
Forensics experts are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A police officer is seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man is taken away by police officers after crossing the security zone on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man is being consoled on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Emergency responders are seen following a shooting in Liege, Belgium. Courtesy of VICTOR JAY/via REUTERS
A man is being consoled by a police officer on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A masked police officer and a forensics expert are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Masked police officers and forensics experts are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Police special forces are seen during a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Thomas Van Ass
Rescuers are seen following a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Thomas Van Ass
Forensics experts are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A police officer is seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Police officers are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Police officers are seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Next Slideshows
Tension rises on Israel-Gaza border
Palestinian militants launch their heaviest barrages against Israel since the 2014 Gaza war and Israeli aircraft struck back in a surge of fighting after weeks...
Hawaii's relentless lava
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.
Messages for Savita
Hundreds of people have left notes, flowers and candles at a large mural in Dublin of Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian whose death in 2012 from a...
Remembering the veterans
Memorial Day services across the U.S. are held to pay tribute to those who fought.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hawaii's relentless lava
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.
Messages for Savita
Hundreds of people have left notes, flowers and candles at a large mural in Dublin of Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian whose death in 2012 from a septic miscarriage after being refused a termination spurred lawmakers into action.
Remembering the veterans
Memorial Day services across the U.S. are held to pay tribute to those who fought.
Class of 2018
Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.
Swans nest in Copenhagen trash
Swans and their cygnets make a nest out of garbage on a lake in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Memorial Day in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'
Remembering those who fought with services, parades and a rodeo in Bandera, Texas billed as the "Cowboy Capital of the World."
Rolling Thunder
Thousands of riders take part in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members believed to be prisoners of war or missing in action.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos of the past week.