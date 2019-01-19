Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico
People react at the scene where a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, near the Tula refinery of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), January 18, 2019. At least 66 people were killed after a...more
People gather at the site of a ruptured pipeline in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan. Veronica Monroy/Diario Plaza Juarez/via REUTERS
Military personnel watch as flames engulf an area after a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan. National Defence Secretary/Handout via REUTERS
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Fuel canisters are seen at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Emergency personnel arrive at the scene where a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded. Veronica Monroy/Diario Plaza Juarez/via REUTERS
Flames engulf an area after a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded. National Defence Secretary/Handout via REUTERS
Forensic technicians tag bodies at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man carries a charred bicycle at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A forensic technician and an employee of a funeral parlor place a body into a truck at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Forensic technicians and ministerial policemen work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident reacts at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Employees of a funeral parlor remove a body from the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Residents watch forensic technicians working at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A forensic technician works at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident reacts at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero
