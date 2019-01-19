Edition:
Pictures | Sat Jan 19, 2019 | 4:48pm EST

Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico

People react at the scene where a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, near the Tula refinery of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), January 18, 2019. At least 66 people were killed after a pipeline ruptured by suspected fuel thieves exploded in central Mexico, authorities said, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the army despite its failure to clear the site before the blast. Veronica Monroy/Diario Plaza Juarez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
People react at the scene where a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, near the Tula refinery of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), January 18, 2019. At least 66 people were killed after a pipeline ruptured by suspected fuel thieves exploded in central Mexico, authorities said, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the army despite its failure to clear the site before the blast. Veronica Monroy/Diario Plaza Juarez/via REUTERS
1 / 20
People gather at the site of a ruptured pipeline in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan. Veronica Monroy/Diario Plaza Juarez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
2 / 20
Military personnel watch as flames engulf an area after a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded, in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan. National Defence Secretary/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
3 / 20
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
4 / 20
Fuel canisters are seen at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
5 / 20
Emergency personnel arrive at the scene where a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded. Veronica Monroy/Diario Plaza Juarez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
6 / 20
Flames engulf an area after a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded. National Defence Secretary/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
7 / 20
Forensic technicians tag bodies at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
8 / 20
A man carries a charred bicycle at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
9 / 20
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
10 / 20
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
11 / 20
A forensic technician and an employee of a funeral parlor place a body into a truck at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
12 / 20
Forensic technicians and ministerial policemen work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
13 / 20
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
14 / 20
Forensic technicians work at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
15 / 20
A resident reacts at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
16 / 20
Employees of a funeral parlor remove a body from the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
17 / 20
Residents watch forensic technicians working at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
18 / 20
A forensic technician works at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
19 / 20
A resident reacts at the site where a fuel pipeline ruptured by suspected oil thieves exploded. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
20 / 20
