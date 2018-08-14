Edition:
Pictures | Tue Aug 14, 2018

Deadly bridge collapse in Italy

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers carry a body at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
A rescue helicopter flies over the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Police is seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2018
