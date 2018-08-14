Deadly bridge collapse in Italy
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry a body at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A rescue helicopter flies over the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS
Police is seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. Local Team via Reuters TV/REUTERS
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. REUTERS/Stringer
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Trump's show of military strength
President Donald Trump watched an air assault demonstration at Fort Drum in upstate New York before signing a $716-billion defense policy bill that authorizes...
Yemen buries children killed by air strike
Thousands of mourners buried dozens of children killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians...
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of...
White nationalist rally in Washington
A white nationalist rally in the heart of Washington drew around 20 demonstrators and hundreds of chanting counter-protesters, on the one-year anniversary of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Car hits pedestrians outside UK parliament
A man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists before ramming it into barriers outside Britain�s parliament in what appeared to be the second terrorism attack on the building in just under 18 months, police said.
A day at the state fair
Spending a summer day at the state fair, from New Jersey to Iowa.
North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly
South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers for a friendly soccer match with their southern counterparts in Seoul.
Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight
Tens of thousands of fans celebrate Korean pop, or K-pop, at the 7th annual KCON convention in Los Angeles.
Trump's show of military strength
President Donald Trump watched an air assault demonstration at Fort Drum in upstate New York before signing a $716-billion defense policy bill that authorizes military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China's ZTE and Huawei Technologies.
Yemen buries children killed by air strike
Thousands of mourners buried dozens of children killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the three-year-old war.
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.
Teen Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Perseid meteor shower
The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.