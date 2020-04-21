Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
Gene Campbell, 89, who contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Life Care Center of Kirkland in early March, leaves Swedish Medical Center Edmonds with sons Todd Campbell, left and Charlie Campbell, right, after spending six weeks in the hospital...more
Gene Campbell, 89, who contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Life Care Center of Kirkland in early March, waves from the car as he leaves Swedish Medical Center Edmonds with son Todd Campbell, right, after spending six weeks in the...more
Judie Shape, 81, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to at least 35 coronavirus deaths, leaves the center after recovering, with her daughter Lori Spencer, Kirkland,...more
Judie Shape leaves the Life Care Center of Kirkland with her daughter, Lori Spencer, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Lori Spencer places a wreath on a sign at the Life Care Center of Kirkland upon leaving for her home with her mother, Judie Shape, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020. De los Angeles was informed by voicemail on March 3 that her mother...more
Debbie de los Angeles poses for a photo with her mother Twilla Morin in a restaurant in Washington, May 4, 2014. The hurried voicemails with such sensitive information were one sign of the chaos inside the facility at the time, as nurses worked...more
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from COVID-19 in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David...more
A rainbow is seen above the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics transport a patient from an ambulance into Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Carmen Gray and Bridget Parkhill laugh while talking to their mother, Susan Hailey, 76, who is recovering from coronavirus, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man delivers bags bearing biohazard markings and the word “test” at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Seri Sedlacek talks to a care giver while visiting her father Chuck, who is recovering from coronavirus, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An ambulance driver cleans his hands before leaving Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Judie Shape, 81, acknowledges press photographers gathered outside as her daughter Lori Spencer and husband Michael Spencer visit, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Press liaison Timothy Killian is questioned by Scott Sedlacek (2nd L) and other family members of residents at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The courtyard of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Two staff members move wheelchairs into a portable storage unit in the parking lot, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A healthcare worker attends to Susan Hailey, who has tested positive for coronavirus, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Sisters Amy Jou and Su Wilson, whose mother, Chun Liu, has tested positive for coronavirus, prepare to bring lunch to their mother at Wilson's home in Kenmore, Washington, UMarch 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Sisters Amy Jou and Su Wilson, whose mother, Chun Liu, has tested positive for coronavirus and is a resident at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, pose with a poster they will bring to their mother in Kenmore, Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/David...more
Su Wilson prays for her mother, Chun Liu, at Eastside Church in Bothell, Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A nurse administers a nasal swab to a driver outside Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Chuck Sedlacek, who has tested positive for coronavirus, lies in bed while a healthcare worker adjusts her mask at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Press liaison Timothy Killian speaks to the media on behalf of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Servpro cleaning crew member gets sprayed with a disinfectant solution at Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A worker wears protective gear while handling garbage outside Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Members of a Servpro cleanup crew wearing hazardous material suits prepare to enter Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Members of a Servpro cleanup crew wearing hazardous material suits prepare equipment inside Life Care Center of Kirkland in a picture taken by resident Judie Shape, who has tested positive for coronavirus, March 11, 2020. Courtesy of Judie Shape via...more
Members of a Servpro cleaning crew take off their protective gear as they exit the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Tricia LaVoice decorates trees with ribbons outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Bridget Parkhill (L) and sister Carmen Gray stand outside the room of their mother Susan Hailey, 76, who Parkhill says has tested positive for coronavirus in Kirkland, Washington, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A Kirkland firefighter is pictured in a face mask upon arrival at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A worker transports donations of bottled water from Life Community Church, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man works while talking on the phone on the roof of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Carmen Gray and Bridget Parkhill talk on the phone through a window with their mother, Susan Hailey, who has tested positive for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Carmen Gray listens during a phone conversation with the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while she makes dinner at her home in Bothell, Washington, to bring to her mother, Susan Hailey, 76, who is a resident at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March...more
A worker wears a mask while moving boxes at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Judie Shape, who is 81 and was tested for coronavirus on March 8, walks in her room at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Lori Spencer talks on the phone through a window with her mother, Judie Shape, who is 81 and was tested for coronavirus that morning, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics transport a patient through heavy rain into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A healthcare worker, holding flowers, starts a hug before deciding to bow instead, after receiving flowers from Su Wilson meant for Wilson’s mother, Chun Liu, a resident at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A member of the United States Public Health Service cleans his hands with Purell upon leaving the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A group of people carrying medical scrubs arrive at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A cat in a carrier is transported from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Workers refill a Purell hand sanitizer station at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A doctor greets a Redmond medic with an elbow tap outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Carmen Gray hugs her sister, Bridget Parkhill, after discussing concerns about coughing exhibited by their mother, Susan Hailey, who is a resident at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
A woman knocks on her mother's window to get her attention at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics in disposable gowns and masks talk outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Bonnie Holstad holds a sign explaining concern for her husband, Ken Holstad, who is a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
A worker coughs into her arm as she accepts pizza from a delivery driver at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics transport a man on a stretcher into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A discarded glove lies on the street in front of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Healthcare workers unload oxygen therapy devices at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man pushes a garbage can while wearing a mask while a woman uses a hand sanitizer dispenser at the Life Care Center, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder
A healthcare worker pushes a woman in a wheelchair to be driven by car from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder
