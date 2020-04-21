Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home

Debbie de los Angeles poses for a photo with her mother Twilla Morin in a restaurant in Washington, May 4, 2014. The hurried voicemails with such sensitive information were one sign of the chaos inside the facility at the time, as nurses worked...more

Debbie de los Angeles poses for a photo with her mother Twilla Morin in a restaurant in Washington, May 4, 2014. The hurried voicemails with such sensitive information were one sign of the chaos inside the facility at the time, as nurses worked feverishly to contain the outbreak while residents died from a virus that was just hitting the United States. One of the nurses who called de los Angeles, Chelsey Earnest, had been director of nursing at another Life Care facility and volunteered to come to Kirkland to care for patients through the outbreak. She never expected the disease would cause dozens of deaths and the mass infection of patients and staff. Bob de los Angeles/Handout via REUTERS

Close