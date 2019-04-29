Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 29, 2019 | 9:40am EDT

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique April 27, 2019. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique April 27, 2019. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique April 27, 2019. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
A man helps a woman through a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man helps a woman through a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A man helps a woman through a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
2 / 18
A woman jumps across a flooded street as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A woman jumps across a flooded street as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A woman jumps across a flooded street as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
3 / 18
Residents wade through a flooded road in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Residents wade through a flooded road in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Residents wade through a flooded road in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
4 / 18
A car swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A car swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A car swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
5 / 18
Search and rescue officials pass by submerged houses in a neighborhood flooded in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Search and rescue officials pass by submerged houses in a neighborhood flooded in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Search and rescue officials pass by submerged houses in a neighborhood flooded in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
6 / 18
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, April 27. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, April 27. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, April 27. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
A man ferries residents through a flooded road in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 29. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man ferries residents through a flooded road in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 29. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A man ferries residents through a flooded road in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 29. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
8 / 18
Aid workers load food onto a truck as flooding spreads in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 29. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Aid workers load food onto a truck as flooding spreads in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 29. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Aid workers load food onto a truck as flooding spreads in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 29. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
9 / 18
A man stands outside a flooded house as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man stands outside a flooded house as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A man stands outside a flooded house as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
10 / 18
A woman crosses a flooded street in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A woman crosses a flooded street in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A woman crosses a flooded street in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
11 / 18
A group of men wades through floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A group of men wades through floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A group of men wades through floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
12 / 18
A washed-up boat lies amongst storm debris on Wimbe beach as the region braces for further rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 27. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A washed-up boat lies amongst storm debris on Wimbe beach as the region braces for further rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 27. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A washed-up boat lies amongst storm debris on Wimbe beach as the region braces for further rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 27. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
13 / 18
A man walks past flood-damaged houses in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man walks past flood-damaged houses in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A man walks past flood-damaged houses in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
14 / 18
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, April 27. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS

The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, April 27. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, April 27. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
A child looks on at floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A child looks on at floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A child looks on at floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
16 / 18
A man wades through floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man wades through floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A man wades through floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
17 / 18
A man holds an umbrella beneath storm clouds over Wimbe beach, as the region braces for further rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 27. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man holds an umbrella beneath storm clouds over Wimbe beach, as the region braces for further rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 27. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A man holds an umbrella beneath storm clouds over Wimbe beach, as the region braces for further rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 27. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
NRA convention in Indianapolis

NRA convention in Indianapolis

Next Slideshows

NRA convention in Indianapolis

NRA convention in Indianapolis

Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

7:30am EDT
White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Apr 28 2019
Putin and Kim meet in Russia

Putin and Kim meet in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok for a summit to discuss de-nuclearization and...

Apr 26 2019
Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters are camping out in Brazil s capital at the Terra Livre (Free land) camp to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are...

Apr 26 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the world's largest falcon hospital

Inside the world's largest falcon hospital

When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where to take them: the world s largest falcon hospital in Abu Dhabi.

NRA convention in Indianapolis

NRA convention in Indianapolis

Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Putin and Kim meet in Russia

Putin and Kim meet in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok for a summit to discuss de-nuclearization and improve ties with its giant neighbor.

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters are camping out in Brazil s capital at the Terra Livre (Free land) camp to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are threatened by the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

Prince William met survivors of a deadly shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, including a five-year-old girl recovering in hospital, during a two-day visit to New Zealand.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast