Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique April 27, 2019. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS
A man helps a woman through a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman jumps across a flooded street as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Residents wade through a flooded road in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A car swept away by floodwaters in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Search and rescue officials pass by submerged houses in a neighborhood flooded in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, April 27. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS
A man ferries residents through a flooded road in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 29. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Aid workers load food onto a truck as flooding spreads in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 29. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man stands outside a flooded house as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman crosses a flooded street in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A group of men wades through floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A washed-up boat lies amongst storm debris on Wimbe beach as the region braces for further rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, April 27. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man walks past flood-damaged houses in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, April 27. OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS
A child looks on at floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man wades through floodwaters as rain falls in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 28. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man holds an umbrella beneath storm clouds over Wimbe beach, as the region braces for further rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, April 27. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
