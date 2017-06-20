Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 19, 2017 | 8:25pm EDT

Deadly day in Caracas

A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
1 / 18
A demonstrator (C) is helped by another during clashes with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A demonstrator (C) is helped by another during clashes with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A demonstrator (C) is helped by another during clashes with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
2 / 18
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 18
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 18
Protesters argue with a woman they accuse of being a thief during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesters argue with a woman they accuse of being a thief during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Protesters argue with a woman they accuse of being a thief during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 18
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron
Close
6 / 18
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 18
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
8 / 18
An injured demonstrator is assisted by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron

An injured demonstrator is assisted by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
An injured demonstrator is assisted by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Christian Veron
Close
9 / 18
Demonstrators destroy a weapon pulled off from riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators destroy a weapon pulled off from riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Demonstrators destroy a weapon pulled off from riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 18
A demonstrator is detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator is detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A demonstrator is detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
11 / 18
Demonstrators are detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators are detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Demonstrators are detained by riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 18
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 18
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 18
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 18
Riot security forces fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot security forces fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Riot security forces fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 18
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 18
A demonstrator runs while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator runs while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A demonstrator runs while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Next Slideshows

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Jun 19 2017
Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Jun 19 2017
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the...

Jun 19 2017
After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

Jun 19 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast