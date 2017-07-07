Edition:
Deadly deluge in Japan

Destroyed houses are seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers walk on wooden debris which were swept away by heavy rain as they conducts search and rescue operation in Toho village, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Local residents cross a destroyed road that is partially covered in floodwater as they evacuate from an isolated area at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Debris which were swept by heavy rain are seen inside a gymnasium at Masue elementary school, where local residents were temporary evacuated to, at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A local resident uses a mobile phone to take a photo of a destroyed bridge which was swept away by heavy rain in Hita, Oita Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Rescue workers walk at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A chalkboard with messages written on July 5th are stained with mud inside Masue elementary school, where local residents were temporary evacuated to, at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A resident is rescued by members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) as they are lifted by a helicopter over an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. Defense Ministry of Japan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Evacuees rest at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A car damaged by a swollen river is seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A local resident reacts as she cleans her house damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Damage vehicles are seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Local residents walk at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Debris that were swept by heavy rain are seen inside Masue elementary school, where local residents were temporary evacuated to, at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Damaged cars are seen at Masue elementary school, where local residents were temporary evacuated to, at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Local residents look at houses damaged by a swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
An area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain is seen in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A firefighter conducts rescue operations in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Local residents walk in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A local resident is seen at an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
An evacuee uses a mobile phone at Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. The sign reads 'Shelter'. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A child walks past a soccer goalpost surrounded by debris and mud which were swept by heavy rain at the playground of Masue elementary school, where local residents were temporary evacuated to, at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Family portraits are displayed inside destroyed houses at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A man takes a photo of a road damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Cars damaged by swollen river are seen after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
An evacuee takes a rest in Asakura Education Center which is being used as an evacuation center In Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman is seen at an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain hit the area in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Local residents react in an area damaged by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers use a bulldozer to remove debris on a street which were swept by heavy rain, in Toho village, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers walk on wooden debris which were swept away by heavy rain as they conducts search and rescue operation in Toho village, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A police officer conducts search and rescue operation in the rain at an area hit by heavy rain at Yamada district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Local residents walk past a soccer goalpost surrounded by debris and mud which were swept by heavy rain at the playground of Masue elementary school, where local residents were temporary evacuated to, at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A page from a student yearbook, which is stained with mud, is seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
