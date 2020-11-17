Edition:
Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

A child sits on a steel pipe in Marikina following the passage of Typhoon Vamco, in Metro Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2020. The death toll from the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year has climbed to 67, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades, officials said. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A boy walks on debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A stuffed toy is seen in mud following the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People stand on a roof of a building after Typhoon Vamco resulted in severe flooding, in the Cagayan Valley region in the Philippines, November 14, 2020. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Residents affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco crowd at a food distribution in an evacuation center, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A Koran is seen covered with mud following the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, at a mosque in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A man selling pillows and mattresses walks past debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A man cleans his photos covered with mud following the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People wait to be rescued as they stand on a roof of a building, after Typhoon Vamco resulted in severe flooding, in the Cagayan Valley region in the Philippines, November 14, 2020. PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Residents retrieve belongings from their submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A dog covered with mud is pictured on top of fallen branches following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Buildings are flooded in the aftermath of Typhoon Vamco, in the Cagayan Valley region in the Philippines, November 14, 2020. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
A woman retrieves her cat from a submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Children affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco sleep beside a dog at a basketball court turned into an evacuation center, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Residents retrieve belongings from their submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Residents affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco sleep at a basketball court turned into an evacuation center, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2020
Philippine Coast Guard conduct an aerial inspection of several flooded towns in the Cagayan Valley region in northeastern Philippines, following Typhoon Vamco, November 14, 2020. PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A member of the Philippine Coast Guard carries a baby during a rescue operation, after Typhoon Vamco resulted in severe flooding, in the Cagayan Valley region in northeastern Philippines, November 13, 2020. PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Philippine Coast Guard conduct a rescue operation, after Typhoon Vamco resulted in severe flooding, &nbsp;in the Cagayan Valley region in northeastern Philippines, November 13, 2020. PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Residents affected by Typhoon Vamco gather during a distribution of face masks and relief goods in an evacuation center, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A woman wades through muddy floodwater following Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elosia Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A dog is pictured on a roof where objects are left to dry, after being submerged in floodwater following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A boy scoops mud from his home after it was submerged in floodwater following Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
An aerial view of the flooding in Manila, Philippines, as Typhoon Vamco unleashed some of the worst flooding in years in the capital, November 12, 2020. Presidential Photo Handout/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A woman cleans her house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
