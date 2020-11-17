Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

A child sits on a steel pipe in Marikina following the passage of Typhoon Vamco, in Metro Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2020. The death toll from the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year has climbed to 67, while many areas remained...more

A child sits on a steel pipe in Marikina following the passage of Typhoon Vamco, in Metro Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2020. The death toll from the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year has climbed to 67, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades, officials said. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

