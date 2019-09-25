Deadly earthquake shakes Pakistan
People on bikes gather near a damaged road after an earthquake in Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. The death toll from an earthquake that struck Pakistani Kashmir jumped to 37, officials said on Wednesday, as families mourned relatives and rescue...more
Men remove belongings from their house, that was damaged in an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman stands at the entrance of a room after its roof was collapsed in an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents walk along a road damaged during an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Mohammad Hameed mourns the death of his sister, who was killed during an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People carry body of a two and half year-old Mohammad Bilal Sajid, who was killed during an earthquake, during funeral in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman sits with his belongings in an open space at her damaged house after an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Mother of a two and half year-old Mohammad Bilal Sajid, who was killed during an earthquake, mourns the death of her son during his funeral in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A relative comforts the mother of a two and half year-old Mohammad Bilal Sajid, who was killed in an earthquake, during his funeral in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man walks with an umbrella along a damaged road after an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People walk along a road damaged during an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man sits with his belongings as he takes refuge in an open space after an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Women walk over rubbles of a damaged wall after an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Eleven year-old Izik leans on his injured mother Nirmla, who lost her daughter, one and a half year-old Jesica, during an earthquake, at Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People gather near a damaged road after an earthquake in Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman and her grandson collect family belongings outside their house, that was damaged in an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men mourn the death of ra elative, who was killed during an earthquake, in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERRS/Akhtar Soomro
A man walks over rubbles of a damaged house after an earthquake in Jatlan, Mirpur, Pakistan, September 25. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
