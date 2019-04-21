Edition:
Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. Over 200 people were killed and at least 450 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Blood stains are seen on a statue of Jesus Christ after a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A relative of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church, reacts at the police mortuary in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Catholic priests stand inside the church after a bomb blast in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A statue of St. James is pictured after a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A crime scene official inspects the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A shoe of a victim is seen in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Relatives of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church react at the police mortuary in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Crime scene officials inspect the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Special Task Force members prepare to go to the site of an explosion at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Foreign relatives of a victim of the explosion react at the police mortuary in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A police officer inspects the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A statue of Virgin Mary broken in two parts is seen in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A relative of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church reacts at the police mortuary in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Men carry dead bodies towards ambulances near the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Sri Lankan military stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Priests walk into the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Buddhist monks stand in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
