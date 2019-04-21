Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. Over 200 people were killed and at least 450 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter...more

Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. Over 200 people were killed and at least 450 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago. REUTERS/Stringer

