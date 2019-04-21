Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. Over 200 people were killed and at least 450 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter...more
Blood stains are seen on a statue of Jesus Christ after a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer
A relative of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church, reacts at the police mortuary in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer
Catholic priests stand inside the church after a bomb blast in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer
A statue of St. James is pictured after a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer
A crime scene official inspects the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, April 21. REUTERS/Stringer
A shoe of a victim is seen in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Relatives of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church react at the police mortuary in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Crime scene officials inspect the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Special Task Force members prepare to go to the site of an explosion at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Foreign relatives of a victim of the explosion react at the police mortuary in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A police officer inspects the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A statue of Virgin Mary broken in two parts is seen in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A relative of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church reacts at the police mortuary in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Men carry dead bodies towards ambulances near the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan military stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Priests walk into the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Buddhist monks stand in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, April 21. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Next Slideshows
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
Hundreds arrested in London climate protests
At least 480 people have been arrested so far this week in climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
The gauchos of Uruguay
Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
The blue forest of Belgium
Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.
Hundreds arrested in London climate protests
At least 480 people have been arrested so far this week in climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
The gauchos of Uruguay
Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Mars in the desert
Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu province.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2019 New York International Auto Show.
On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 760 people and is continuing to spread.