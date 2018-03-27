Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall
A fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo. President Vladimir Putin flew to the scene of a deadly shopping mall fire in Siberia that killed 64 people and promised angry residents on Tuesday that those responsible for what he called criminal negligence...more
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
A man reacts at the scene. The fire, one of the deadliest in Russia since the break-up of the Soviet Union, swept through the upper floors of the �Winter Cherry� shopping center on Sunday afternoon where a cinema complex and children�s play area were...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with locals and relatives of persons missing in the fire in Kemerovo, March 27, 2018. Putin laid flowers at a memorial to the victims, before chairing a meeting and declaring a national day of mourning be held...more
The shopping mall, a former cake factory, had few windows or doors. REUTERS/Marina Lisova
Video footage from inside the mall after the fire broke out showed a group of people in a smoke-filled staircase trying to smash a fire exit door, which was jammed. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
A rescuer reacts at the scene. Investigators said fire exits had been illegally blocked, the public address system had not been switched on, the fire alarm system was broken, and children had been locked inside cinemas. The fire swept through the...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with victims at a hospital in Kemerovo, March 27, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Witnesses were quoted by Russian media as saying that the fire alarm had failed to go off, and that many people had found themselves trapped because exit doors were locked. Russian Emergencies Ministry/via REUTERS
Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, told Putin the fire alarm system in the mall had been out of order since March 19 and that a security guard had not turned on the public address system to warn...more
A woman speaks on her phone at the scene. Many locals do not believe the official death toll of 64 and suspect that hundreds of people were killed in the blaze and that a cover-up is underway, something Putin has flatly denied. Relatives of the...more
The Interfax news agency cited an unnamed local official source as saying the main theory being looked at was that the fire had been caused by an electrical short circuit. REUTERS/Marina Lisova
A member of the Emergency Situations Ministry reacts at the scene. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry at the scene. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
A member of the Emergency Situations Ministry at the scene. REUTERS/Marina Lisova
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish the fire. REUTERS/Marina Lisova
Clothes piled on a police car at the scene. REUTERS/Marina Lisova
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish the fire. Russian Emergencies Ministry/via REUTERS
Firefighters at the shopping mall. REUTERS/Dmitry Saturin
A member of the Emergency Situations Ministry. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry at the scene. Russian Emergencies Ministry/via REUTERS
A member of the Emergency Situations Ministry operates a drone at the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry walk at the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Konstantin Nagovitsyn
A youth mourns the victims at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People mourn the victims at a makeshift memorial in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
A man mourns the victims at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People mourn the victims at a makeshift memorial in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People place flowers at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Konstantin Nagovitsyn
A youth mourns the victims at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov
People mourn the victims at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Konstantin Nagovitsyn
Next Slideshows
Protesting Sacramento police killing of Stephon Clark
Residents and NBA players protest after Sacramento police officers shot Stephon Clark 20 times in the backyard of his grandparents' home, mistaking his cell...
Signs from the March for Our Lives
Some of the signs spotted at March for Our Lives rallies across America.
March for Our Lives
Scenes from March for Our Lives events across America.
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korean delegation visits Beijing
A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation, that some reports said included Kim Jong Un, visits the Chinese capital.
Syrian rebels withdraw from Ghouta
Rebel fighters agree to be transported to northern Syria after the government's month-long offensive to capture the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus.
Road to Final Four
Highlights from the March Madness NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Protesting Sacramento police killing of Stephon Clark
Residents and NBA players protest after Sacramento police officers shot Stephon Clark 20 times in the backyard of his grandparents' home, mistaking his cell phone for a gun.
Palm Sunday
Christians around the world mark Palm Sunday.
Kids' Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in California.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Signs from the March for Our Lives
Some of the signs spotted at March for Our Lives rallies across America.