Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with locals and relatives of persons missing in the fire in Kemerovo, March 27, 2018. Putin laid flowers at a memorial to the victims, before chairing a meeting and declaring a national day of mourning be held on Wednesday. "What's happening here? This isn't war, it's not an unexpected methane explosion at a coal mine. People came to relax, children. We're talking about demography and losing so many people," Putin angrily told officials. "Why? Because of some criminal negligence, because of slovenliness. How could this ever happen?," he added. "The first emotion when hearing about the number of dead and dead children is not to cry but to wail. And when you listen to what has been said here, speaking honestly, other emotions arise." Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

