Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall

A fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo. President Vladimir Putin flew to the scene of a deadly shopping mall fire in Siberia that killed 64 people and promised angry residents on Tuesday that those responsible for what he called criminal negligence would be harshly punished. The fire, at the Winter Cherry mall in the city of Kemerovo, killed 41 children, according to the Interfax news agency, and the calamitous way it was handled has stirred anger and focused attention on corruption and lax fire safety standards. Russian Emergencies Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A man reacts at the scene. The fire, one of the deadliest in Russia since the break-up of the Soviet Union, swept through the upper floors of the �Winter Cherry� shopping center on Sunday afternoon where a cinema complex and children�s play area were located. REUTERS/Marina Lisova

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with locals and relatives of persons missing in the fire in Kemerovo, March 27, 2018. Putin laid flowers at a memorial to the victims, before chairing a meeting and declaring a national day of mourning be held on Wednesday. "What's happening here? This isn't war, it's not an unexpected methane explosion at a coal mine. People came to relax, children. We're talking about demography and losing so many people," Putin angrily told officials. "Why? Because of some criminal negligence, because of slovenliness. How could this ever happen?," he added. "The first emotion when hearing about the number of dead and dead children is not to cry but to wail. And when you listen to what has been said here, speaking honestly, other emotions arise." Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
The shopping mall, a former cake factory, had few windows or doors. REUTERS/Marina Lisova

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Video footage from inside the mall after the fire broke out showed a group of people in a smoke-filled staircase trying to smash a fire exit door, which was jammed. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A rescuer reacts at the scene. Investigators said fire exits had been illegally blocked, the public address system had not been switched on, the fire alarm system was broken, and children had been locked inside cinemas. The fire swept through the upper floors of the shopping center, where a cinema complex and children's play area were located, on Sunday afternoon. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with victims at a hospital in Kemerovo, March 27, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Witnesses were quoted by Russian media as saying that the fire alarm had failed to go off, and that many people had found themselves trapped because exit doors were locked. Russian Emergencies Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, told Putin the fire alarm system in the mall had been out of order since March 19 and that a security guard had not turned on the public address system to warn people to evacuate the building. He said five people had already been detained. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A woman speaks on her phone at the scene. Many locals do not believe the official death toll of 64 and suspect that hundreds of people were killed in the blaze and that a cover-up is underway, something Putin has flatly denied. Relatives of the victims say they have compiled a list of 85 people, most of them children, who are still missing. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
The Interfax news agency cited an unnamed local official source as saying the main theory being looked at was that the fire had been caused by an electrical short circuit. REUTERS/Marina Lisova

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A member of the Emergency Situations Ministry reacts at the scene. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry at the scene. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A member of the Emergency Situations Ministry at the scene. REUTERS/Marina Lisova

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish the fire. REUTERS/Marina Lisova

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Clothes piled on a police car at the scene. REUTERS/Marina Lisova

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish the fire. Russian Emergencies Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Firefighters at the shopping mall. REUTERS/Dmitry Saturin

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
A member of the Emergency Situations Ministry. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry at the scene. Russian Emergencies Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A member of the Emergency Situations Ministry operates a drone at the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry walk at the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Konstantin Nagovitsyn

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A youth mourns the victims at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
People mourn the victims at a makeshift memorial in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A man mourns the victims at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
People mourn the victims at a makeshift memorial in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
People place flowers at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Konstantin Nagovitsyn

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A youth mourns the victims at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
People mourn the victims at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Konstantin Nagovitsyn

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
