Pictures | Tue Sep 3, 2019 | 3:00pm EDT

Deadly fire on California dive boat

A 75-foot (23-meter) vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A 75-foot (23-meter) vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A 75-foot (23-meter) vessel burns during a rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Rescue personnel return to shore with the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Rescue personnel return to shore with the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Rescue personnel return to shore with the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
JJ Lambert and Jenna Marsala hug after hanging a scuba flag at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

JJ Lambert and Jenna Marsala hug after hanging a scuba flag at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
JJ Lambert and Jenna Marsala hug after hanging a scuba flag at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Jennifer Stafford attends to a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jennifer Stafford attends to a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Jennifer Stafford attends to a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A name is written on a shell as it hangs on a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat near Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A name is written on a shell as it hangs on a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat near Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
A name is written on a shell as it hangs on a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat near Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rescue personnel return to shore with the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Rescue personnel return to shore with the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Rescue personnel return to shore with the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People strop to pause over a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People strop to pause over a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
People strop to pause over a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Orlando Aldana lights candles at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Orlando Aldana lights candles at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Orlando Aldana lights candles at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People stop to pause over a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People stop to pause over a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
People stop to pause over a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Flowers float at the Santa Barbara Harbor near a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Flowers float at the Santa Barbara Harbor near a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Flowers float at the Santa Barbara Harbor near a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Long Beach police are viewed through a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat near Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Long Beach police are viewed through a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat near Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Long Beach police are viewed through a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat near Santa Barbara, California, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Vans carry the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Vans carry the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Vans carry the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
JJ Lambert and Jenna Marsala hang a scuba flag at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

JJ Lambert and Jenna Marsala hang a scuba flag at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
JJ Lambert and Jenna Marsala hang a scuba flag at a makeshift memorial near Truth Aquatics as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Flowers are fixed to the railing at Truth Aquatics as a search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Flowers are fixed to the railing at Truth Aquatics as a search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Flowers are fixed to the railing at Truth Aquatics as a search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Flowers are seen at a memorial for those lost at sea, as a search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Flowers are seen at a memorial for those lost at sea, as a search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Flowers are seen at a memorial for those lost at sea, as a search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A flag hangs at half mast at Santa Barbara Harbor as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

A flag hangs at half mast at Santa Barbara Harbor as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A flag hangs at half mast at Santa Barbara Harbor as the search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Colin Martz, 16, an intern at the Santa Barbara Sailing Center, walks to place flowers at a memorial for those lost at sea, as a search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Colin Martz, 16, an intern at the Santa Barbara Sailing Center, walks to place flowers at a memorial for those lost at sea, as a search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Colin Martz, 16, an intern at the Santa Barbara Sailing Center, walks to place flowers at a memorial for those lost at sea, as a search continues for those missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island near Santa Barbara, California, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Ventura County Fire Department personnel respond to a boat fire on a 75-foot (23-meter) vessel off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. Ventura County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Ventura County Fire Department personnel respond to a boat fire on a 75-foot (23-meter) vessel off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. Ventura County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Ventura County Fire Department personnel respond to a boat fire on a 75-foot (23-meter) vessel off Santa Cruz Island, California, September 2, 2019. Ventura County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Water is sprayed on the Conception commercial diving vessel after a fire broke out, near Santa Cruz Island, Southern California, September 2. Courtesy of Instagram @TOWBOATUS_VENTURA/Social Media via REUTERS

Water is sprayed on the Conception commercial diving vessel after a fire broke out, near Santa Cruz Island, Southern California, September 2. Courtesy of Instagram @TOWBOATUS_VENTURA/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Water is sprayed on the Conception commercial diving vessel after a fire broke out, near Santa Cruz Island, Southern California, September 2. Courtesy of Instagram @TOWBOATUS_VENTURA/Social Media via REUTERS
