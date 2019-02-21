Edition:
Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

A view of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh February 20, 2019. As many as 70 people died in a major fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighborhood of the Bangladesh capital. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
General view outside the burnt warehouse at Chawkbazar in Dhaka. The city's worst fire since 2012 broke out late on Wednesday night in a five-storey building, before spreading to others nearby in the Chawkbazar precinct, parts of which date back more than 300 years to the Mughal period. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
A dead body is carried out from a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
A general view of a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Debris is seen outside the burnt warehouse at Chawkbazar in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Firefighters work outside a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Relatives of victims of the fire react while attempting to identify the bodies at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
A man takes a picture outside a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Cosmetic containers are seen outside the warehouse at Chawkbazar in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Cosmetic containers are seen outside the warehouse at Chawkbazar in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
A dead body is carried out from a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Relatives of victims of the fire attempt to identify the bodies at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
One of the relatives of victims of the fire mourns outside Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Relatives carry dead bodies from Dhaka Medical College morgue in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Relatives of the victims mourn outside Dhaka Medical College morgue in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Unidentified relatives of victims mourn near the site of a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Relatives bury the body of a person who died in a fire incident at a chemical warehouse, at a graveyard in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
Relatives mourn during the funeral of a person who died in a fire incident at a chemical warehouse, at a graveyard in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
