Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

General view outside the burnt warehouse at Chawkbazar in Dhaka. The city's worst fire since 2012 broke out late on Wednesday night in a five-storey building, before spreading to others nearby in the Chawkbazar precinct, parts of which date back more than 300 years to the Mughal period. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

