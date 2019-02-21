Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood
A view of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh February 20, 2019. As many as 70 people died in a major fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighborhood of the Bangladesh capital. REUTERS/Mohammad...more
General view outside the burnt warehouse at Chawkbazar in Dhaka. The city's worst fire since 2012 broke out late on Wednesday night in a five-storey building, before spreading to others nearby in the Chawkbazar precinct, parts of which date back more...more
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A dead body is carried out from a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A general view of a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Debris is seen outside the burnt warehouse at Chawkbazar in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Firefighters work outside a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Relatives of victims of the fire react while attempting to identify the bodies at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man takes a picture outside a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Cosmetic containers are seen outside the warehouse at Chawkbazar in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Cosmetic containers are seen outside the warehouse at Chawkbazar in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A dead body is carried out from a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Relatives of victims of the fire attempt to identify the bodies at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
One of the relatives of victims of the fire mourns outside Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Relatives carry dead bodies from Dhaka Medical College morgue in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Relatives of the victims mourn outside Dhaka Medical College morgue in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Unidentified relatives of victims mourn near the site of a burnt warehouse in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Relatives bury the body of a person who died in a fire incident at a chemical warehouse, at a graveyard in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Relatives mourn during the funeral of a person who died in a fire incident at a chemical warehouse, at a graveyard in Dhaka. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Next Slideshows
Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection
The last Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld is shown at Milan Fashion Week, days after the fashion icon's death.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was...
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection
The last Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld is shown at Milan Fashion Week, days after the fashion icon's death.
Chanel on the Oscars red carpet
Karl Lagerfeld's creations grace the red carpet of the Academy Awards.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, is in New York City reportedly for a baby shower.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was his signature 2016 campaign promise.
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.
Memorable Oscars speeches
Notable speeches from past Academy Award winners.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the remaining jihadists wanted to fight to the death.