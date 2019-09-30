Deadly fire sparks clashes at crowded Greek migrant camp
A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. A fire broke out at a container inside a crowded refugee camp on the...more
Migrants stand next to a burning container during a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. Ihab Abassi/Handout via REUTERS
Police officers stand next to burnt containers following a fire as migrants make their way in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant protects himself and a boy from tear gas fired by riot police following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants stand in front burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Riot police and migrants are seen near burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two migrants climb a fence as others are gathered following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Refugees and migrants flee tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrated following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant stands in front of burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Migrants inspect burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Refugees and migrants are seen around burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from the Moria camp and her baby prepare to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. Greece aims to deport 10,000 migrants by the end of...more
Migrants from the Moria camp prepare to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a ferry that will transfer refugees and migrants to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
