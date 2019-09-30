Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 30, 2019 | 3:25pm EDT

Deadly fire sparks clashes at crowded Greek migrant camp

A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. A fire broke out at a container inside a crowded refugee camp on the eastern Greek island of Lesbos close to Turkey and one person was killed, emergency services said. Refugees clashed with police as thick smoke rose over the Moria camp, which currently houses about 12,000 people in overcrowded conditions and firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze. Police said one burned body was taken to hospital in the island's capital Mytilini for identification by the coroner. Police sent reinforcements to the island along with the chief of police to help restore order. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. A fire broke out at a container inside a crowded refugee camp on the...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. A fire broke out at a container inside a crowded refugee camp on the eastern Greek island of Lesbos close to Turkey and one person was killed, emergency services said. Refugees clashed with police as thick smoke rose over the Moria camp, which currently houses about 12,000 people in overcrowded conditions and firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze. Police said one burned body was taken to hospital in the island's capital Mytilini for identification by the coroner. Police sent reinforcements to the island along with the chief of police to help restore order. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
1 / 15
Migrants stand next to a burning container during a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. Ihab Abassi/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants stand next to a burning container during a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. Ihab Abassi/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Migrants stand next to a burning container during a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. Ihab Abassi/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Police officers stand next to burnt containers following a fire as migrants make their way in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Police officers stand next to burnt containers following a fire as migrants make their way in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Police officers stand next to burnt containers following a fire as migrants make their way in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 15
A migrant protects himself and a boy from tear gas fired by riot police following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant protects himself and a boy from tear gas fired by riot police following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A migrant protects himself and a boy from tear gas fired by riot police following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
4 / 15
Migrants stand in front burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants stand in front burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Migrants stand in front burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
5 / 15
Riot police and migrants are seen near burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Riot police and migrants are seen near burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Riot police and migrants are seen near burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 15
Two migrants climb a fence as others are gathered following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Two migrants climb a fence as others are gathered following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Two migrants climb a fence as others are gathered following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
7 / 15
Refugees and migrants flee tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrated following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Refugees and migrants flee tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrated following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Refugees and migrants flee tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrated following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
8 / 15
A migrant stands in front of burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant stands in front of burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
A migrant stands in front of burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
9 / 15
Migrants inspect burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Migrants inspect burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Migrants inspect burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
10 / 15
Refugees and migrants are seen around burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants are seen around burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Refugees and migrants are seen around burnt containers following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 15
A migrant from the Moria camp and her baby prepare to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. Greece aims to deport 10,000 migrants by the end of next year, the government said following a deadly fire and clashes at its biggest migrant camp which is massively overcrowded. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from the Moria camp and her baby prepare to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. Greece aims to deport 10,000 migrants by the end of...more

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A migrant from the Moria camp and her baby prepare to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. Greece aims to deport 10,000 migrants by the end of next year, the government said following a deadly fire and clashes at its biggest migrant camp which is massively overcrowded. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 15
Migrants from the Moria camp prepare to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants from the Moria camp prepare to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Migrants from the Moria camp prepare to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 15
Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a bus to the port of Mytilene from where they will be transferred to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 15
Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a ferry that will transfer refugees and migrants to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a ferry that will transfer refugees and migrants to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Migrants from the Moria camp wait to board a ferry that will transfer refugees and migrants to the mainland, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Next Slideshows

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Demonstrations against a hugely unpopular extradition bill that began in June have since broadened into calls for more democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

2:55pm EDT
Prince Harry tours southern Africa

Prince Harry tours southern Africa

Prince Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps with a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years...

12:20pm EDT
Rubber bullets and petrol bombs during violent clashes with police in Hong Kong

Rubber bullets and petrol bombs during violent clashes with police in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired a water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters in some of the most widespread and violent clashes in more...

10:15am EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

9:35am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Demonstrations against a hugely unpopular extradition bill that began in June have since broadened into calls for more democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

Prince Harry tours southern Africa

Prince Harry tours southern Africa

Prince Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps with a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago, during his tour of Angola, Botswana and Malawi.

Rubber bullets and petrol bombs during violent clashes with police in Hong Kong

Rubber bullets and petrol bombs during violent clashes with police in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired a water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters in some of the most widespread and violent clashes in more than three months of anti-government unrest.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

As many as 400 males aged from six to 50 were freed from a purported school in northern Nigeria where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly sexually abused.

Children march in second week of climate strikes

Children march in second week of climate strikes

The latest protests for climate action, which builds on last week's marches by millions of kids around the world, culminates in a rally in Montreal with teenage activist Greta Thunberg.

9-year-old double amputee walks Paris Fashion Week catwalk

9-year-old double amputee walks Paris Fashion Week catwalk

Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, became the first double amputee to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week, when she modeled for children's wear label Lulu et Gigi inside the Eiffel Tower.

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast