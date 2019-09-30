Deadly fire sparks clashes at crowded Greek migrant camp

A migrant carries a boy as they flee tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration, following a fire in Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. A fire broke out at a container inside a crowded refugee camp on the eastern Greek island of Lesbos close to Turkey and one person was killed, emergency services said. Refugees clashed with police as thick smoke rose over the Moria camp, which currently houses about 12,000 people in overcrowded conditions and firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze. Police said one burned body was taken to hospital in the island's capital Mytilini for identification by the coroner. Police sent reinforcements to the island along with the chief of police to help restore order. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

