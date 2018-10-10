Deadly flash floods hit Mallorca
A resident walks through debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca, Spain. At least 10 people including two Britons were killed as heavy rain and flash floods hit the Spanish island, authorities...more
Torrents of brown water swept cars along narrow streets in the eastern town of Sant Llorenc late on Tuesday. Rivers burst their banks, and swamped homes - forcing some people to take shelter in a sports center in the nearby town of Manacor. ...more
Debris block the streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Debris is seen on the streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A destroyed car and debris are seen on the street as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Cars and debris are seen around as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Locals walk among the debris-ridden streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Rescue workers clear debris after at least five people were killed as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Debris block the streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Debris is seen on the streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Debris is seen on the street as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Cars and debris are seen around as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Debris is seen on the streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Debris block the streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
People clear debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Debris is seen on the street as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Destroyed cars are seen on the streets as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Villagers clear debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
People clear debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
People clean the debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
