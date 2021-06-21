Edition:
International
Mon Jun 21, 2021

Deadly flash floods hit Nepal

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A general view shows houses partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods, along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A man scavenges for his belongings among the debris after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A window of a partially submerged house is seen after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Narayan Prasad Dulal offers prayers on the statue of Lord Shiva submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Men dig mud to retrieve their belongings from a partially submerged house after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Police personnel help locals to retrieve their belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Locals dig mud from a partially submerged house after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Debris is seen through the window of a house after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Men retrieve a belonging from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A man carries a belonging retrieved from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A man stands on higher ground while partially submerged houses on the bank of Melamchi river stand in the background, in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A window of a partially submerged house is seen as flood water from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
People stand on the roof of a house as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A member of the Nepali Army hangs from a helicopter during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A Nepali army helicopter hovers above houses during a rescue mission as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A Nepali army helicopter flies above the swollen Melamchi river during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
People sit on a hilltop as they look towards the swollen Melamchi river in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A helicopter belonging to Nepal army flies past houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A general view shows houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
