Deadly flash floods hit Nepal
A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A general view shows houses partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods, along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man scavenges for his belongings among the debris after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A window of a partially submerged house is seen after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Narayan Prasad Dulal offers prayers on the statue of Lord Shiva submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men dig mud to retrieve their belongings from a partially submerged house after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Police personnel help locals to retrieve their belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals dig mud from a partially submerged house after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Debris is seen through the window of a house after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men retrieve a belonging from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man carries a belonging retrieved from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man stands on higher ground while partially submerged houses on the bank of Melamchi river stand in the background, in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A window of a partially submerged house is seen as flood water from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People stand on the roof of a house as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the Nepali Army hangs from a helicopter during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepali army helicopter hovers above houses during a rescue mission as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepali army helicopter flies above the swollen Melamchi river during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People sit on a hilltop as they look towards the swollen Melamchi river in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A helicopter belonging to Nepal army flies past houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A general view shows houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral
Divers remove abandoned fishing nets causing coral bleaching in a protected area in the Gulf of Thailand.
Summer solstice celebrated around the world
The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.
Americans mark Juneteenth with marches, music and reflection
The United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans.
