Pictures | Wed Nov 15, 2017 | 8:46am EST

Deadly flash floods in Greece

A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Destroyed cars block a muddy road following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A drowned dog is seen next to a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A local stumbles as she walks on debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Locals stand next to destroyed car following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A cross hangs on the muddy door of a destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Storm clouds are seen over a flooded street following a rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A bamboo root is laid on muddy furniture, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Destroyed cars are seen inside a yard following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A local stands inside her destroyed house, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Locals walk among debris in a yard, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Locals stand at the entrance of their destroyed house following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Local Konstantina Louka stands next to her destroyed garage entrance following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A Greek national flag flutters atop a terrace as locals observe a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, holds a cat he saved from a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
