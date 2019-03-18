Deadly flash floods in Indonesia

Cars are submerged in mud following a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, March 17. Authorities in Indonesia raised the death toll from floods and landslides in the easternmost province of Papua to nearly 80 and called for the urgent evacuation...more

Cars are submerged in mud following a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, March 17. Authorities in Indonesia raised the death toll from floods and landslides in the easternmost province of Papua to nearly 80 and called for the urgent evacuation of victims from devastated communities. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS

Close