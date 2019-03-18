Edition:
Mon Mar 18, 2019

Deadly flash floods in Indonesia

Cars are submerged in mud following a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, March 17. Authorities in Indonesia raised the death toll from floods and landslides in the easternmost province of Papua to nearly 80 and called for the urgent evacuation of victims from devastated communities. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
People stand as they look at damaged houses after a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Man walks near a damaged aircraft following a flash floods in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
People stand near a helicopter shifted after flash floods in Sentani, Papua, March 17, 2019. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Cars are submerged in mud following a flood in Sentani, Papua, March 17. ANTARA FOTO/Gusti Tanati via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Search and Rescue crew members carry a person on a stretcher in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Basarnas via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A building is surrounded by flood waters in Sentani, Papua province, March 16. Richard Wijaya via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
People walk past a damaged car following flash floods in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A man pushes his motorbike following flash floods in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua province, March 17. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A plane is seen washed away following a flood in Sentani, Papua, March 16. Antara Foto/BNPB/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua province, Indonesia March 17, 2019, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua province, March 17. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua province, March 17. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
