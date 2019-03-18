Deadly flash floods in Indonesia
Cars are submerged in mud following a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, Indonesia, March 17. Authorities in Indonesia raised the death toll from floods and landslides in the easternmost province of Papua to nearly 80 and called for the urgent evacuation...more
People stand as they look at damaged houses after a flash flood in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS
Man walks near a damaged aircraft following a flash floods in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS
People stand near a helicopter shifted after flash floods in Sentani, Papua, March 17, 2019. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS
Cars are submerged in mud following a flood in Sentani, Papua, March 17. ANTARA FOTO/Gusti Tanati via REUTERS
Search and Rescue crew members carry a person on a stretcher in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Basarnas via REUTERS
A building is surrounded by flood waters in Sentani, Papua province, March 16. Richard Wijaya via REUTERS
People walk past a damaged car following flash floods in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS
A man pushes his motorbike following flash floods in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua province, March 17. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS
A plane is seen washed away following a flood in Sentani, Papua, March 16. Antara Foto/BNPB/ via REUTERS
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua, March 17. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua province, Indonesia March 17, 2019, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD...more
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua province, March 17. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS
A general view shows the aftermath of a flood in Sentani, Papua province, March 17. Edward Hehareuw/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country s worst ever mass shooting.
Yellow vest protests enter fourth month
Rioters set fire to a bank and ransacked stores on Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Saturday, in a new flare-up of violence as France's yellow vest protests...
Students strike for climate change action
From Sydney to London, thousands of school students walked out of classes on Friday in a global student strike to protest against government inaction on climate...
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this week.
Thailand's magic tattoo festival
Devotees travel to the Wat Bang Phra Monastery to have their bodies adorned with tattoos they believe have mystical powers, ward off bad luck and protect them from harm.
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country s worst ever mass shooting.
Yellow vest protests enter fourth month
Rioters set fire to a bank and ransacked stores on Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Saturday, in a new flare-up of violence as France's yellow vest protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his pro-business reforms entered a fourth month.
Students strike for climate change action
From Sydney to London, thousands of school students walked out of classes on Friday in a global student strike to protest against government inaction on climate change.
iHeartRadio Music Awards
Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.