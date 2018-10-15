Edition:
Pictures | Mon Oct 15, 2018 | 10:55am EDT

Deadly flash floods in southern France

Rescue workers evacuate residents from a neighborhood after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district of France after several months worth of rain fell in just a few hours overnight, in Trebes, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Residents walk past damaged cars after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

People walk on a road that is partially washed away after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A resident cleans inside his home after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A woman stands near damaged cars after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district of France after several months' worth of rain fell in just a few hours overnight, in Villegailhenc, France, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rescue workers evacuate residents from a neighborhood after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

General view of a high waters after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rescue workers evacuate residents from a neighborhood after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

An emergency worker walks past damaged cars after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A resident sweeps muddy water from his home after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rubble blocks an alley after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Residents stand on the stoop on a flooded street after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Residents walk past damaged cars after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rescue workers evacuate residents from a neighborhood after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A man walks past an overturned car after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A woman sorts through damaged belongings as clean-up operations continue after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Clean-up operations continue after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

