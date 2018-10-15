Deadly flash floods in southern France
Rescue workers evacuate residents from a neighborhood after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district of France after several months worth of rain fell in just a few hours overnight, in Trebes, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Residents walk past damaged cars after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People walk on a road that is partially washed away after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A resident cleans inside his home after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman stands near damaged cars after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district of France after several months' worth of rain fell in just a few hours overnight, in Villegailhenc, France, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rescue workers evacuate residents from a neighborhood after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
General view of a high waters after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rescue workers evacuate residents from a neighborhood after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An emergency worker walks past damaged cars after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A resident sweeps muddy water from his home after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rubble blocks an alley after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Residents stand on the stoop on a flooded street after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Residents walk past damaged cars after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rescue workers evacuate residents from a neighborhood after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man walks past an overturned car after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman sorts through damaged belongings as clean-up operations continue after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Clean-up operations continue after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
