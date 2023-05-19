Deadly flooding hits Northern Italy
Residents speak to each other next to a flooded car, due to floodwaters after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy, May 19, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Views shows a flooded street after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy, May 19. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Firefighters transport food and water to people who are still in their homes after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy, May 19. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
A man rides on a bicycle through floodwaters after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy, May 19. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
People embrace on a flooded street, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Firefighters evacuate a dog from a flooded house, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
People clean up after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A man sits next to items displaced by a flood after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Firefighters work next to a flooded car, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Residents remove debris after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Cesena, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Antonio Denti
Military officers assist a person on a dinghy after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Firefighters evacuate people with a dog from a flooded house, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Items displaced by a flood sit at a curb, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
People walk through muddy water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
A man walks through a flooded hair salon, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
People rest as they work on cleaning a flooded house after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Mailboxes are covered with mud, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Residents remove debris after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Cesena, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Antonio Denti
People line up to gather drinking water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
People clean up after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A view of a waterlogged building with debris around after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A view of the interior of a vehicle covered in mud after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A view of muddy water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A general view of roads submerged in water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
A man walks with a child while carrying belongings, through muddy water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
A person walks through the mud after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
