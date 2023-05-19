Edition:
Deadly flooding hits Northern Italy

Residents speak to each other next to a flooded car, due to floodwaters after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy, May 19, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Views shows a flooded street after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy, May 19. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Firefighters transport food and water to people who are still in their homes after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy, May 19. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

A man rides on a bicycle through floodwaters after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy, May 19. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

People embrace on a flooded street, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Firefighters evacuate a dog from a flooded house, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

People clean up after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

A man sits next to items displaced by a flood after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Firefighters work next to a flooded car, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Residents remove debris after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Cesena, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Antonio Denti

Military officers assist a person on a dinghy after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Firefighters evacuate people with a dog from a flooded house, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Items displaced by a flood sit at a curb, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

People walk through muddy water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

A man walks through a flooded hair salon, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

People rest as they work on cleaning a flooded house after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Mailboxes are covered with mud, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Residents remove debris after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Cesena, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Antonio Denti

People line up to gather drinking water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

People clean up after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

A view of a waterlogged building with debris around after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

A view of the interior of a vehicle covered in mud after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

A view of muddy water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

A general view of roads submerged in water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

A man walks with a child while carrying belongings, through muddy water after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

A person walks through the mud after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Castel Bolognese, Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

