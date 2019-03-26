Deadly flooding in Iran
People are seen on a boat after a flooding in Golestan province, Iran, March 24, 2019. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
People walk next to damaged vehicles after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 26. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
A man drains water after a flooding in Golestan province, Iran, March 24. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
A man walks near a tunnel filled with water after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 26. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
A woman is seen as people shelter at a stadium after a flooding in Golestan province, Iran, March 24. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
Damaged vehicles are seen after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 26. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
Damaged vehicles are seen after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 26. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
Damaged vehicles are seen after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 25. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
People stand near a flooded street after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 26. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
People are seen sheltering at a stadium after a flooding in Golestan province, Iran, March 24. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
Men push a vehicle after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 26. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
Damaged vehicles are seen after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 25. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
