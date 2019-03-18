Deadly flooding in the Midwest
An aerial view of Spencer Dam after a storm triggered historic flooding, near Bristow, Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
A man tries to get the cows to higher ground in Turkey Creek, near Milligan, Nebraska, March 13, 2019. Beth Vavra/via REUTERS
A flooded area near the southeast side of Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Courtesy Rachelle Blake/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
A damaged building is seen in Niobrara, Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
Flooded houses are seen in Lincoln, Nebraska, March 15, 2019. Courtesy Jamie Titus/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Debris and a damaged building is seen after a storm triggered historic flooding in Niobrara, Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
Flooded Camp Ashland, an Army National Guard facility, is seen in Ashland, Nebraska, March 17, 2019. Courtesy Herschel Talley/Nebraska National Guard/Handout via REUTERS
Debris is seen after a storm triggered historic flooding in Niobrara, Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
Highway 281 is seen damaged in Niobrara, Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
A flooded area near the southeast side of Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Courtesy Rachelle Blake/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Flooded Camp Ashland, an Army National Guard facility, is seen in Ashland, Nebraska, March 17, 2019. Courtesy Herschel Talley/Nebraska National Guard/Handout via REUTERS
A Nebraskan National Guard helicopter drops sandbags to protect water wells in Lincoln, Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
Offutt Air Force Base and the surrounding areas are seen in Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Courtesy Rachelle Blake/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Cattle surrounded by water stand in Morse Bluff, Nebraska, March 15, 2019. JUSTIN MENSIK/via REUTERS
Offutt Air Force Base and the surrounding areas affected by flood waters are seen in Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Courtesy Rachelle Blake/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Debris from the aftermath of a historic flood triggered by a storm is seen in Niobrara, Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
Flooded Camp Ashland, an Army National Guard facility, is seen in Ashland, Nebraska, March 17, 2019. Courtesy Herschel Talley/Nebraska National Guard/Handout via REUTERS
A damaged road is seen after a storm triggered historic flooding in Niobrara, Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view of damaged buildings after a storm triggered historic flooding in Valley, Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
Flooded apartments are seen over Elkhorn River in Nebraska, March 16, 2019. Office of Governor Pete Ricketts/Handout via REUTERS
