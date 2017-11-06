Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
A woman wades through a submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
A woman pushes a motorbike along a flooded street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
People stand on the roof of their house in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
A traffic sing indicating APEC summit vehicles priority is seen along submerged street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Dogs stand on a flooded drink shop in Hue city. REUTERS/Kham
Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Residents sit on their flooded fashion shop in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
People ride motorcycles along flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
A man pushes his motorcycle along flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
People ride a motorcycle along a flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Officials sail a boat out of a submerged local government building in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
