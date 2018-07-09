Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 9, 2018 | 7:50am EDT

Deadly floods in Japan

A local resident walks in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident walks in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A local resident walks in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 30
A man makes his way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man makes his way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A man makes his way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 30
Local residents walk in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents walk in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Local residents walk in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 30
Women make their way through a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Women make their way through a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Women make their way through a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 30
A car is submerged at a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A car is submerged at a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A car is submerged at a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 30
An elderly woman walks next to submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An elderly woman walks next to submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
An elderly woman walks next to submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 30
Local residents walk in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents walk in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Local residents walk in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 30
A local resident is seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident is seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A local resident is seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 30
A woman sweeps her face as she makes her way in a flooded area at Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman sweeps her face as she makes her way in a flooded area at Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A woman sweeps her face as she makes her way in a flooded area at Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 30
Submerged and destroyed houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Submerged and destroyed houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Submerged and destroyed houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 30
A submerged Toyota Motor's car is seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A submerged Toyota Motor's car is seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A submerged Toyota Motor's car is seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 30
Local residents are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Local residents are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 30
A woman stands in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman stands in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A woman stands in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 30
Local residents clean their belongings in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents clean their belongings in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Local residents clean their belongings in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 30
Local residents walk next to a damaged car in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents walk next to a damaged car in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Local residents walk next to a damaged car in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 30
Workers walk atop of a destroyed house roof in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Workers walk atop of a destroyed house roof in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Workers walk atop of a destroyed house roof in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 30
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers rescue people from a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers rescue people from a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers rescue people from a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 30
Submerged and destroyed houses and cars are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Submerged and destroyed houses and cars are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Submerged and destroyed houses and cars are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 30
A local resident carries waters near submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident carries waters near submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A local resident carries waters near submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 30
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers rescue people from a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers rescue people from a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers rescue people from a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 30
A local resident walks near submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident walks near submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A local resident walks near submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 30
A local resident walks on submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident walks on submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A local resident walks on submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 30
Rescue workers rest at Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Rescue workers rest at Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Rescue workers rest at Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
23 / 30
School girls make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

School girls make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
School girls make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
24 / 30
Submerged houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Submerged houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Submerged houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
25 / 30
A local resident walks in front of submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident walks in front of submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A local resident walks in front of submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 30
Local residents walk between submerged houses in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents walk between submerged houses in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Local residents walk between submerged houses in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
27 / 30
A Japan Self-Defense Force truck makes its way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Japan Self-Defense Force truck makes its way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A Japan Self-Defense Force truck makes its way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
28 / 30
Men make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Men make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Men make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
29 / 30
Women make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Women make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Women make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Next Slideshows

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Jul 07 2018
Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Russia takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Jul 07 2018
Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.

Jul 07 2018
England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate their World Cup victory over Sweden.

Jul 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)

Russia takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ

Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.

England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate

England fans celebrate their World Cup victory over Sweden.

Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

Deadly torrential rains pound Japan

More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan.

England 2 - Sweden 0

England 2 - Sweden 0

England takes on Sweden in World Cup action.

Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker

Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker

During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.

Cholitas wrestle in the ring

Cholitas wrestle in the ring

Andean women take it to the wrestling mat in Bolivia.

Heartbreak for Brazil

Heartbreak for Brazil

Belgium ended Brazil's dream of a sixth World Cup title when they beat the South Americans 2-1 in a dramatic, enthralling quarter-final.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast