Deadly floods in Japan
A local resident walks in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man makes his way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents walk in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women make their way through a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A car is submerged at a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An elderly woman walks next to submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents walk in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident is seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman sweeps her face as she makes her way in a flooded area at Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Submerged and destroyed houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A submerged Toyota Motor's car is seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman stands in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents clean their belongings in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents walk next to a damaged car in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers walk atop of a destroyed house roof in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers rescue people from a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Submerged and destroyed houses and cars are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident carries waters near submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers rescue people from a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident walks near submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident walks on submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rescue workers rest at Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
School girls make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Submerged houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident walks in front of submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents walk between submerged houses in a flooded area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Japan Self-Defense Force truck makes its way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Men make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women make their way in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
