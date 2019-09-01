Deadly gun rampage in West Texas

Officials investigate the stolen mail truck used by the shooter at Cinergy movie theater following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. Seven people were killed in a a gun rampage that began with a routine traffic stop and ended when the...more

Officials investigate the stolen mail truck used by the shooter at Cinergy movie theater following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. Seven people were killed in a a gun rampage that began with a routine traffic stop and ended when the gunman was cornered by officers in the parking lot of a cinema complex in Odessa, Texas. It was the second mass shooting in Texas in four weeks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

