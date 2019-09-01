Edition:
Deadly gun rampage in West Texas

Officials investigate the stolen mail truck used by the shooter at Cinergy movie theater following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. Seven people were killed in a a gun rampage that began with a routine traffic stop and ended when the gunman was cornered by officers in the parking lot of a cinema complex in Odessa, Texas. It was the second mass shooting in Texas in four weeks. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Police tape and evidences are seen as Texas state troopers and other emergency personnel monitor the scene at a local car dealership following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People are evacuated from Cinergy Odessa cinema following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, August 31, 2019. Rick Lobo via REUTERS

A vehicle with a broken window is seen as Texas state troopers and other emergency personnel monitor the scene at a local car dealership following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A Texas state trooper monitors the scene at a Twin Peaks restaurant following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Bullet holes are seen in a car window near an Olive Garden following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Flowers are seen as Texas state troopers and other emergency personnel monitor the scene at a local car dealership following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Officials investigate the scene near a Twin Peaks restaurant following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A police vehicle is seen at Cinergy movie theatre following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Police tape is seen as Texas state troopers and other emergency personnel monitor the scene at a local car dealership following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Police arrive at Cinergy Odessa cinema following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, August 31, 2019. Mario A Leal via REUTERS

People are evacuated from Cinergy Odessa cinema following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, August 31, 2019. Rick Lobo via REUTERS

A Texas state trooper and other emergency personnel monitor the scene at a local car dealership following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Officials investigate the stolen mail truck used by the shooter at Cinergy movie theatre following a shooting in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Police vehicles sit outside of Cinergy movie theatre after a man went on a shooting spree in Odessa, Texas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

