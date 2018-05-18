Edition:
Deadly high school shooting in Texas

Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School following a shooting incident in this Harris County Sheriff office, Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018. Courtesy HCSO/Handout via REUTERS

Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School following a shooting incident in this Harris County Sheriff office, Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018. Courtesy HCSO/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School following a shooting incident in this Harris County Sheriff office, Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018. Courtesy HCSO/Handout via REUTERS
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting, is shown in this booking photo at the Galveston County Jail. Courtesy Galveston County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting, is shown in this booking photo at the Galveston County Jail. Courtesy Galveston County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting, is shown in this booking photo at the Galveston County Jail. Courtesy Galveston County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
A picture shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis in this undated picture obtained from social media. Courtesy GALVESTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/via REUTERS

A picture shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis in this undated picture obtained from social media. Courtesy GALVESTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A picture shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis in this undated picture obtained from social media. Courtesy GALVESTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/via REUTERS
Police keep a roadblock in front of the Santa Fe High School after police found explosives at the school. REUTERS/Trish Badger

Police keep a roadblock in front of the Santa Fe High School after police found explosives at the school. REUTERS/Trish Badger

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Police keep a roadblock in front of the Santa Fe High School after police found explosives at the school. REUTERS/Trish Badger
Police vehicles line the blocked-off street where the home of Dimitrios Pagourtzis is located in Alvin, Texas. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

Police vehicles line the blocked-off street where the home of Dimitrios Pagourtzis is located in Alvin, Texas. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Police vehicles line the blocked-off street where the home of Dimitrios Pagourtzis is located in Alvin, Texas. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder
An emergency vehicle and police are seen near the scene of Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Pu Ying Huang

An emergency vehicle and police are seen near the scene of Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Pu Ying Huang

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
An emergency vehicle and police are seen near the scene of Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Pu Ying Huang
Police keep a roadblock on a main road to Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Trish Badger

Police keep a roadblock on a main road to Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Trish Badger

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Police keep a roadblock on a main road to Santa Fe High School. REUTERS/Trish Badger
