Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 26, 2018 | 9:55am EST

Deadly hospital fire in South Korea

Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 18
A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 18
Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
Close
16 / 18
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Next Slideshows

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

9:15am EST
Paris under water

Paris under water

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

8:50am EST
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

8:40am EST
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

8:15am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

India's Republic Day celebrations

India's Republic Day celebrations

India shows off its military and cultural might in annual parades that mark the enactment of its constitution during Republic Day celebrations

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Brazilian soldiers pour into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum in a bid to quell drug-related violence.

North Korean athletes arrive in South

North Korean athletes arrive in South

North Korea's ice hockey team arrives in South Korea to form a unified women's team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast