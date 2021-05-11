Deadly mass shooting at school in Russia
Law enforcement officers stand next to the entrance of School Number 175 after a deadly shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Dergunov
People react near School Number 175 after a deadly shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
A law enforcement officer walks outside School Number 175 after a deadly shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
A woman is comforted outside School Number 175 after a deadly shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Dergunov
Law enforcement officers walk outside School Number 175 after a deadly shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Dergunov
A law enforcement officer points his weapon as he responds to a deadly shooting at School Number 175 in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Dergunov
A parent embraces her child after a deadly shooting at School Number 175 in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia May 11, 2021. Courtesy of Max Zareckiy via REUTERS
A view shows School Number 175 following a recent shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
A toy and flowers are placed at a makeshift memorial outside the representative office of the Republic of Tatarstan in memory of victims of the deadly shooting in Kazan School Number 175, in Moscow, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Law enforcement officers work outside School Number 175 after a deadly shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Dergunov
A tactical team responds to a deadly shooting at School Number 175 in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia May 11, 2021. Courtesy of Max Zareckiy via REUTERS
Law enforcement officers work outside School Number 175 following a recent shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. Reuters TV via REUTERS
Law enforcement officers stand next to the entrance of School Number 175 following a recent shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. National Antiterrorism Committee of Russia/Handout via REUTERS
A serviceman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the representative office of the Republic of Tatarstan to commemorate victims of the deadly shooting in Kazan School Number 175, in Moscow, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A law enforcement officer stands guard outside School Number 175 following a recent shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
Law enforcement officers enter a building of School Number 175 following a recent shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. National Antiterrorism Committee of Russia/Handout via REUTERS
Law enforcement officers work outside School Number 175 following a recent shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. Reuters TV via REUTERS
An ambulance is pictured after a deadly shooting at School Number 175 in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia May 11, 2021. Courtesy of Max Zareckiy via REUTERS
A tactical team responds to a deadly shooting at School Number 175 in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia May 11, 2021. Courtesy of Max Zareckiy via REUTERS
Students are evacuated during a deadly shooting at School Number 175 in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia May 11, 2021. Courtesy of Max Zareckiy via REUTERS
A law enforcement officer stands guard outside School Number 175 following a recent shooting in Kazan, Russia May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
Russian National Guard members respond to a deadly shooting at School Number 175 in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia May 11, 2021. Courtesy of Max Zareckiy via REUTERS
