Pictures | Sun Aug 4, 2019 | 11:15am EDT

Deadly mass shooting in downtown Dayton

Officials investigate the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. gunman dressed in body armor opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others, authorities said, in the second deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a day. Police officers who were on routine patrol nearby arrived on the scene in less than a minute and shot the attacker dead, likely preventing a much higher casualty toll, police and the city's mayor said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper told reporters the incident began at 1 a.m. local time in Dayton's Oregon District, a downtown historic neighborhood popular for its nightclubs, restaurants art galleries and shops. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Evidence markers lay on the ground near a hotdog stand after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Officials investigate the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Evidence markers dot the ground after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Evidence markers dot the ground after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
