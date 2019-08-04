Deadly mass shooting in downtown Dayton
Officials investigate the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. gunman dressed in body armor opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others, authorities...more
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper told reporters the incident began at 1 a.m. local time in Dayton's Oregon District, a downtown...more
Evidence markers lay on the ground near a hotdog stand after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Officials investigate the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Evidence markers dot the ground after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Evidence markers dot the ground after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
