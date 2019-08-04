Deadly mass shooting in downtown Dayton

Officials investigate the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. gunman dressed in body armor opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others, authorities...more

Officials investigate the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. gunman dressed in body armor opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others, authorities said, in the second deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a day. Police officers who were on routine patrol nearby arrived on the scene in less than a minute and shot the attacker dead, likely preventing a much higher casualty toll, police and the city's mayor said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Close