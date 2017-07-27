Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 10:05am EDT

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 23
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
2 / 23
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 23
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
4 / 23
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
5 / 23
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 23
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
7 / 23
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 23
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 23
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 23
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 23
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
12 / 23
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 23
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
14 / 23
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
15 / 23
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
16 / 23
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 23
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
18 / 23
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
19 / 23
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
20 / 23
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
21 / 23
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
22 / 23
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Portugal battles raging wildfires

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Next Slideshows

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.

Jul 27 2017
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

Jul 26 2017
Healthcare on the Hill

Healthcare on the Hill

Republican Senate leaders, struggling to keep a seven-year-old promise to end Obamacare, turned their focus to passing a slimmed-down "skinny" repeal measure...

Jul 26 2017
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.

Jul 26 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast