Pictures | Wed Apr 18, 2018

Deadly Oklahoma Wildfires

The Rhea fire burns through a grove of red cedar trees near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
A firefighter works to control the Rhea fire near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2018
A CL-415 performs a water drop on the Rhea fire near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
A firetruck that was destroyed by the Rhea fire is seen near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2018
The Rhea fire burns in the distance behind a wind farm near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
The Rhea fire rages behind a wind farm near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
David Bailey (L) and Bobby Yoder remove tin roofing from the remains of Larry and Arlinda Lynes home that was destroyed by the Rhea fire near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
A grove of trees destroyed by the Rhea Fire is seen near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
A firefighter works to control the Rhea fire near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
The remains of Larry and Arlinda Lynes home that was destroyed by the Rhea fire is pictured near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
The Rhea fire burns into the night near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Firefighters pass by the Rhea fire as it burns through a grove of red cedars near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
The Rhea fire burns through a grove of red cedar trees near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Larry Lynes looks over what remains of his home that was destroyed by the Rhea fire near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Firefighters struggle to control the Rhea fire near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
The sun sets through smoke from the Rhea fire on a wind farm near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
A firefighter waits for the Rhea fire to approach near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Johnny Lynes sifts through the remains of his parents home that was destroyed by the Rhea fire near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Firefighters watch as the Rhea fire approaches a road near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Pastures burnt by the Rhea Fire are seen near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
