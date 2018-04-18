Deadly Oklahoma Wildfires
The Rhea fire burns through a grove of red cedar trees near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A firefighter works to control the Rhea fire near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A CL-415 performs a water drop on the Rhea fire near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A firetruck that was destroyed by the Rhea fire is seen near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The Rhea fire burns in the distance behind a wind farm near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The Rhea fire rages behind a wind farm near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
David Bailey (L) and Bobby Yoder remove tin roofing from the remains of Larry and Arlinda Lynes home that was destroyed by the Rhea fire near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A grove of trees destroyed by the Rhea Fire is seen near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A firefighter works to control the Rhea fire near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The remains of Larry and Arlinda Lynes home that was destroyed by the Rhea fire is pictured near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The Rhea fire burns into the night near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Firefighters pass by the Rhea fire as it burns through a grove of red cedars near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The Rhea fire burns through a grove of red cedar trees near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Larry Lynes looks over what remains of his home that was destroyed by the Rhea fire near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Firefighters struggle to control the Rhea fire near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The sun sets through smoke from the Rhea fire on a wind farm near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A firefighter waits for the Rhea fire to approach near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Johnny Lynes sifts through the remains of his parents home that was destroyed by the Rhea fire near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Firefighters watch as the Rhea fire approaches a road near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Pastures burnt by the Rhea Fire are seen near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
