Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum

Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. Police said that among the dead in Jacarezinho were leaders of the drug trafficking gang that dominated life in the slum. At least 10 suspects were arrested, they said. Besides drug trafficking, the gang robbed trucks of their cargo and had hijacked commuter trains earlier this year to steal from passengers. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

