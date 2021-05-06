Edition:
Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum

Policemen stand in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum, police said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Policemen stand in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum, police said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen take position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered the slum in armored vehicles and helicopters flew overhead, television images showed. The intense firefight kept residents in their homes. Three policemen were hit and one died of a head wound in hospital, police said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Policemen take position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered the slum in armored vehicles and helicopters flew overhead, television images showed. The intense firefight kept residents in their homes. Three policemen were hit and one died of a head wound in hospital, police said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman aims his weapon during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. It was the deadliest single police operation in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which has suffered for decades from drug violence in its poor neighborhoods known as favelas. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A policeman aims his weapon during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. It was the deadliest single police operation in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which has suffered for decades from drug violence in its poor neighborhoods known as favelas. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. Police said that among the dead in Jacarezinho were leaders of the drug trafficking gang that dominated life in the slum. At least 10 suspects were arrested, they said. Besides drug trafficking, the gang robbed trucks of their cargo and had hijacked commuter trains earlier this year to steal from passengers. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. Police said that among the dead in Jacarezinho were leaders of the drug trafficking gang that dominated life in the slum. At least 10 suspects were arrested, they said. Besides drug trafficking, the gang robbed trucks of their cargo and had hijacked commuter trains earlier this year to steal from passengers. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman stands guard in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A policeman stands guard in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen carry a wounded suspect during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Policemen carry a wounded suspect during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen take position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Policemen take position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman stands in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A policeman stands in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman aims his weapon during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A policeman aims his weapon during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen stand in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Policemen stand in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents react after policemen removed a dead body during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Residents react after policemen removed a dead body during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
