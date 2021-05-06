Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro slum
Policemen stand in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug...more
Policemen take position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered the slum in armored vehicles and helicopters flew overhead,...more
A policeman aims his weapon during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. It was the deadliest single police operation in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which has suffered for decades from drug...more
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. Police said that among the dead in Jacarezinho were leaders of the drug trafficking gang that dominated life in the slum....more
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman stands guard in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen carry a wounded suspect during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen take position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman stands in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman aims his weapon during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen aim their weapons during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen stand in position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents react after policemen removed a dead body during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.
Grim scenes as COVID rages across India
Many have died in ambulances and car parks waiting for a bed or oxygen, while morgues and crematoriums struggle to deal with a seemingly unstoppable flow of...
Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia
Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against poverty, police violence and inequalities in...
French stunt school churns out 'badass' women for film industry
A growing number of women are learning how to jump out of helicopters, leap from buildings and brawl at stunt double school at the Campus Univers Cascade in France.
Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction
A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations during the Muslim holy month.
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road
At least 24 people were killed and dozens injured when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble.
Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections
Nepal faces rising infections as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia.
Inside India's COVID nightmare
The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.