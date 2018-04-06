Edition:
Thu Apr 5, 2018

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the clashes scene at Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A Palestinian protester reacts after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Israel soldiers ride on a military vehicle as Palestinian demonstrators are seen during clashes at a tent city protest at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
An Israeli military vehicle is seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A Palestinian man participates in a local camel race during a tent city protest at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A Palestinian protester collects tires during a tent city protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinians release balloons during a tent city protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A Palestinian protester has "Palestine" written on his arm during a tent city protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A Palestinian girl reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A Palestinian lights wood near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinian activists use mirrors to blind Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinian girls runs for cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinians react as they evacuate a wounded person, during clashes with Israeli troops, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Palestinian protesters react during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A Palestinian woman sits near the Israel-Gaza border during a tent city protest, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A wounded Palestinian has "Gaza" painted on his leg during a tent city protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Female Palestinian medic Razan Al-Najar reacts to tear gas as she works at the scene of clashes at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A Palestinian girl sleeps inside a tent during a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
A wheelchair-bound Palestinian photographer is helped, as others react from tear gas, fired by Israeli troops, at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Palestinians gather at a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
A wounded Palestinian stands during a tent city protest along the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
A boy waves a Palestinian flag, at the Israel-Gaza border, during clashes with Israeli troops, east of Gaza City April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Palestinians take cover from Israeli snipers during clashes at the Gaza-Israel border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, Israel, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
A Palestinian runs during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
An Israeli drone drops tear gas grenades during clashes with Palestinians, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Palestinians run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Palestinian paramedics evacuate an injured man on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Palestinians attend a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, east of Gaza City March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
A wounded Palestinian woman is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
