Deadly protests in Nicaragua
A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A riot policeman fires rubber bullets during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Students from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university protest against reforms that implement changes to the pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator throws a stone towards riot police as other take cover during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A demonstrator prepares to throw a petrol bomb towards riot police in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Riot policemen fire rubber bullets toward university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A riot policeman throws an object toward university students protesting in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward riot police during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A riot policeman runs toward his colleagues during clashes with university students in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Demonstrators destroy an advertising sign during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A student from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university looks on after washing her face of tear gas in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Riot police block a street during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Students from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university take part in a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman holds her child as she walks past riot police during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A university student throws a rock towards riot police in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A student from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university shouts slogans against President Daniel Ortega's government during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Protesters run during demonstrations over social security changes in Managua. Ernesto Alonso/via REUTERS
People gather at a street during protests over social security changes in Managua. Ernesto Alonso/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish...
Returning to Marawi after Islamic State
Residents return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May 2017, at the Islamic city...
Vote for Our Lives
Colorado gun control activists rally near Columbine High School one day before the 19th anniversary of the massacre there and a planned nationwide student...
MORE IN PICTURES
National Student Walkout
Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity aimed at pressuring politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.
On the streets in Los Angeles
A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do more to address the problem.
North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site.
The blue forest
Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.
Fields of flowers
With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.
Returning to Marawi after Islamic State
Residents return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines.
Vote for Our Lives
Colorado gun control activists rally near Columbine High School one day before the 19th anniversary of the massacre there and a planned nationwide student walkout.
Castro era ends in Cuba
A look back at the reign of brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, as Miguel Diaz-Canel is sworn in as the communist island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959 revolution.