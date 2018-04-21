Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 20, 2018 | 9:00pm EDT

Deadly protests in Nicaragua

A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A riot policeman lies injured during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
1 / 18
A riot policeman fires rubber bullets during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A riot policeman fires rubber bullets during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A riot policeman fires rubber bullets during clashes with university students protesting over a controversial reform to pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
2 / 18
Students from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university protest against reforms that implement changes to the pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Students from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university protest against reforms that implement changes to the pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Students from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university protest against reforms that implement changes to the pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
3 / 18
A demonstrator throws a stone towards riot police as other take cover during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A demonstrator throws a stone towards riot police as other take cover during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A demonstrator throws a stone towards riot police as other take cover during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
4 / 18
A demonstrator prepares to throw a petrol bomb towards riot police in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A demonstrator prepares to throw a petrol bomb towards riot police in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A demonstrator prepares to throw a petrol bomb towards riot police in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
5 / 18
Riot policemen fire rubber bullets toward university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Riot policemen fire rubber bullets toward university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Riot policemen fire rubber bullets toward university students protesting over a controversial reform to the pension plans in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
6 / 18
A riot policeman throws an object toward university students protesting in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A riot policeman throws an object toward university students protesting in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A riot policeman throws an object toward university students protesting in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
7 / 18
A demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward riot police during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward riot police during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones toward riot police during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
8 / 18
A riot policeman runs toward his colleagues during clashes with university students in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A riot policeman runs toward his colleagues during clashes with university students in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A riot policeman runs toward his colleagues during clashes with university students in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
9 / 18
Demonstrators destroy an advertising sign during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Demonstrators destroy an advertising sign during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Demonstrators destroy an advertising sign during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
10 / 18
A student from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university looks on after washing her face of tear gas in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A student from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university looks on after washing her face of tear gas in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A student from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university looks on after washing her face of tear gas in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
11 / 18
Riot police block a street during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Riot police block a street during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Riot police block a street during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
12 / 18
Students from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university take part in a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Students from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university take part in a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Students from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university take part in a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
13 / 18
A woman holds her child as she walks past riot police during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A woman holds her child as she walks past riot police during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A woman holds her child as she walks past riot police during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
14 / 18
A university student throws a rock towards riot police in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A university student throws a rock towards riot police in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A university student throws a rock towards riot police in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
15 / 18
A student from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university shouts slogans against President Daniel Ortega's government during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A student from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university shouts slogans against President Daniel Ortega's government during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A student from the Universidad Agraria (UNA) public university shouts slogans against President Daniel Ortega's government during a protest in Managua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
16 / 18
Protesters run during demonstrations over social security changes in Managua. Ernesto Alonso/via REUTERS

Protesters run during demonstrations over social security changes in Managua. Ernesto Alonso/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Protesters run during demonstrations over social security changes in Managua. Ernesto Alonso/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
People gather at a street during protests over social security changes in Managua. Ernesto Alonso/via REUTERS

People gather at a street during protests over social security changes in Managua. Ernesto Alonso/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
People gather at a street during protests over social security changes in Managua. Ernesto Alonso/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Next Slideshows

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

8:05pm EDT
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish...

7:30pm EDT
Returning to Marawi after Islamic State

Returning to Marawi after Islamic State

Residents return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May 2017, at the Islamic city...

10:25am EDT
Vote for Our Lives

Vote for Our Lives

Colorado gun control activists rally near Columbine High School one day before the 19th anniversary of the massacre there and a planned nationwide student...

9:10am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

National Student Walkout

National Student Walkout

Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity aimed at pressuring politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.

On the streets in Los Angeles

On the streets in Los Angeles

A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do more to address the problem.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site.

The blue forest

The blue forest

Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.

Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.

Returning to Marawi after Islamic State

Returning to Marawi after Islamic State

Residents return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines.

Vote for Our Lives

Vote for Our Lives

Colorado gun control activists rally near Columbine High School one day before the 19th anniversary of the massacre there and a planned nationwide student walkout.

Castro era ends in Cuba

Castro era ends in Cuba

A look back at the reign of brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, as Miguel Diaz-Canel is sworn in as the communist island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959 revolution.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast